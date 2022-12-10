ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence.

According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence.

Man arrested for alleged drug crimes in Wayne County, West Virginia

After an investigation, authorities charged Steven Smith, 40, of Ottawa, with the felony of Driving Revoked for DUI Third Offense.

(Photo courtesy of BCSO)

BCSO reminds the public that Smith is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

