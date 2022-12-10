ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0

AL KHOR, Qatar -- France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part in goals...

