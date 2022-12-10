Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mbappe, France advance to World Cup final, beat Morocco 2-0
AL KHOR, Qatar -- France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 Wednesday, with Mbappé playing a part in goals...
World Cup 2022: news and reaction after France reach final against Argentina – live
Join Tom Davies for the latest from Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of France’s semi-final victory over Morocco
