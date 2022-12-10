BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The temperatures will get colder this week as Canadian air continues to move in from the north. On top of that, models are showing a fast moving front arriving Wednesday evening. This will primarily impact the central mountains with 2-3” of snow. However, I can't rule out some snow later in the day for the Treasure Valley. This could carry over into snow showers early Thursday morning. As a result, the Thursday morning commute will have to be monitored for slick conditions. I don’t expect much more than a dusting to 1” of snow in the valley. But temperatures will be frigid, so any snow could easily stick to the roads.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO