Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Post Register
Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win. Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Post Register
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the...
Post Register
Caldwell woman wins Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Lottery hosted another Big Spin event at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Wednesday and Sandralicia Martinez of Caldwell won the chance to step up and spin the big wheel. Watch the video to see how much Martinez won.
Post Register
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
Post Register
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
Post Register
A Canadian cold front arrives tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The temperatures will get colder this week as Canadian air continues to move in from the north. On top of that, models are showing a fast moving front arriving Wednesday evening. This will primarily impact the central mountains with 2-3” of snow. However, I can't rule out some snow later in the day for the Treasure Valley. This could carry over into snow showers early Thursday morning. As a result, the Thursday morning commute will have to be monitored for slick conditions. I don’t expect much more than a dusting to 1” of snow in the valley. But temperatures will be frigid, so any snow could easily stick to the roads.
Post Register
RSV and Flu cases surge, hospitals struggling to keep up
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — 'Tis the season. But it's also the season for many illnesses. Healthcare providers around the Treasure Valley have seen a surge in RSV and flu cases over the recent month. "What we're seeing is a lot of ill people," Dr. Kenny Bramwell from St. Luke's...
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho owes debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the attorney general’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the attorney general’s office until he was elected as attorney general in 2002. His 20 years in that office make him the longest-serving attorney general in Idaho history. Much more important than that, he was one of the very best — a man deeply committed to the rule of law.
Comments / 0