ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Troy Taylor says move to Stanford is final stop in his head coaching career

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSNEB_0jeLO1D900

Stanford announces Troy Taylor as new head coach 33:53

STANFORD -- Troy Taylor spoke Monday at his first in-person press conference since being announced as head coach of Stanford's football team.

Taylor, who led Sac State to a 12-1 record this season and 30-8 as Hornet head coach, was announced as Stanford's new head coach Saturday.  At a press conference on Monday with Taylor, Stanford's athletic director Bernard Muir cited Taylor's quick success at Sac State.

"The turnaround he led at Sacramento State was remarkable. It wasn't until we had the chance to visit with Troy...that we realized we had found Stanford football's next leader, said Muir.

Taylor, wearing a Stanford hat and lapel pin, said coaching at Stanford was at the top of his list.

Troy Taylor (right) stands with Standford athletic director Bernard Muir (left)

"To me, it's very clear, there's no place that I'd rather be than right here. When you say the name Stanford, people don't ask which Stanford. It attracts the very best. When you draw that type of player I don't know how you can't be successful," he said.

Taylor said this would be the last place he would work as head coach.

"This is my final destination. This is the final stop in my head coaching career," he said.

Taylor, who becomes the 35th head coach in program history, guided Sacramento State to a berth in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Prior to the 2022 season, Sacramento State had never won an FCS Playoff game in its program history.

Under Taylor, Sacramento State's team ranked fourth nationally in scoring offense (42.9 ppg), fourth in total offense (499.8 ypg) and seventh in rushing offense (243.3 ypg). Sacramento State is the only FCS program that averaged at least 240 yards passing and 240 yards rushing per game, averaging 256.5 yards per game through the air and 243.3 on the ground.

Taylor takes over a Stanford program that has won 108 games since the start of the 2010 season - a total that ranks among the nation's top 20, with 31 of those wins coming against top-25 opponents, tied for the eighth-best mark in the country in that span.

The Cardinal is 14th nationally with 50 draft picks since 2010, second-most in the Pac-12. Stanford is tied for eighth nationally with 10 consensus All-Americans since 2010, and its 15 Academic All-Americans in that span is five more than any other school nationally.

Since 2010, Stanford has appeared in nine bowl games, including three Rose Bowl Games, an Orange Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl.

Taylor, 54, and his wife, Tracey, have three children: sons, Noah and Aaron, and a daughter, Ella.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks to clinch NFC West

SEATTLE  -- Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy never doubted he'd take the field for the 49ers with a chance at winning a division title.But how long Purdy would be able to play through his oblique injury lingered all night in the mind of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan."We were going to see how long he'd last and we were ready to go with (backup) Josh (Johnson)," Shanahan said. "But he just got comfortable and got better as the game went on. It's pretty unbelievable."Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers won their first NFC West...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Mayor Harry Price dies suddenly at 85

FAIRFIELD - The city of Fairfield has lost its most familiar face and civic icon. Mayor Harry Price died suddenly Friday morning, just four days before his fourth term in office was set to end. He had served as mayor for 17 years and been in public office for four decades.Price's final council meeting showcased his love for his city."And tonight, I should like to report that the tree lighting ceremony was such a joy," he said. Price, at 85, was always a champion for his city. He was a teacher at Vanden High before he became mayor.His sudden loss is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

SF could soon join NY in giving agencies more power to hospitalize mentally ill without consent

SACRAMENTO - After New York City announced an initiative that would give city agencies more leeway to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill people, even if they do not pose an immediate danger, San Francisco could be following suit. In 2022 an estimated 9,300 people experience homelessness in Sacramento County at any given time and the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness is working to change that. "We know involuntary commitment doesn't work. What really works is when it's voluntary when the person is invested," says Bob Erlenbusch, the Director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition To End Homelessness.The Mayor of New York...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Accused Paul Pelosi attacker also targeted Tom Hanks, investigator testifies

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer had a list of future targets that included Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a San Francisco police investigator testified Wednesday.The suspect, David DePape, broke into the couple's San Francisco home Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker - who was out of town - and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.DePape said there was "evil in Washington" and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 37, dies after shooting in Suisun City; homicide investigation underway

SUISUN CITY – An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Suisun City on Thursday night. Suisun City police say, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times. Offices started life-saving measures and he was soon rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now actively being investigated. Police have not released any suspect information, and the name of the man killed has also not yet been released. 
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: David DePape ordered to stand trial in violent assault of Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- After hours of testimony including 911 call audio and police body cam video, David DePape was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on all charges stemming from the terrifying October home-invasion assault of Paul Pelosi.Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy determined there was enough evidence to move forward with prosecution on all state charges, including attempted murder. ALSO READ: Pelosi portrait unveiled, historic first of a female speakerMurphy ordered DePape is due back in state court on Dec. 28 for formal arraignment.   During Wednesday's  preliminary hearing, prosecutors used 911 audio, police body cam video and investigators sworn testimony to meticulously pieced...
WASHINGTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
121K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy