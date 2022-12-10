Read full article on original website
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from computer model
The San Francisco 49ers will try to clinch the NFC West with their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4), which cruised to a 27-7 home win against Seattle in Week 2, leads the Seahawks (7-6) by two games with four remaining. The 49ers rolled to a 35-7 triumph over visiting Tampa Bay last Sunday behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who made his first career start due to injuries to Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). Seattle is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 30-24 home setback against Carolina.
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15, 2022: Model says start Zonovan Knight, sit Mike Evans
We're into the final month of the 2022 NFL schedule, and that means it's crunch time. Fantasy football injuries are mounting, with Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss several weeks and Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Now, owners of those players will be scrambling for replacements in their Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Who should you slide into your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups if you own anyone showing up on NFL injury reports? A reliable set of weekly Fantasy football rankings can help make sure your roster is optimized for the stretch run. They can also help you nail difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions like Isiah Pacheco or D'Onta Foreman at running back or Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Houston Texans will have another opportunity to pull off an upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston nearly sprung the shocker of the season last week, losing to Dallas by four as a 17-point underdog. The Texans are 14-point home underdogs against Kansas City during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, so should you include the Chiefs in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Another big favorite on the NFL odds board is Philadelphia, which is a nine-point favorite against Chicago, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Eagles have only lost one game this season and are coming off a 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama
Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Prisco's NFL Week 15 picks, plus projected postseason picture and QB Power Rankings
Happy Wednesday, everyone. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are cruising, and John Breech decided to take the day off to rewatch Burrow's appearance on "Monday Night Football" with the Manning brothers. He can't get enough! Anyway, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers
The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for TNF
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for weeks now, and while Kyle Shanahan has been cautious in the second half of games while leading by multiple scores, the 49ers coach otherwise has unleashed McCaffrey to full effect. McCaffrey played 98 percent of offensive snaps in the first half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 153 yards and two TDs despite playing only 18 percent of snaps post-halftime. There's little doubt he'll be featured again Thursday night as the 49ers look to clinch the NFC West.
