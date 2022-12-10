ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

PG&E to provide $100K to local students pursuing college

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFgtW_0jeLNo9A00

PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation are expanding PG&E’s Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth initiative. The program now will include additional financial support for more programs throughout Northern and Central California aimed at helping students pursue higher education.

This new commitment will directly benefit Central Coast students with funding of $50,000 to the Cuesta College Promise program in San Luis Obispo and $50,000 to the Allan Hancock College Promise program in Santa Maria.

The Cuesta Promise program is a scholarship program that offers two consecutive years of fee-free tuition to all San Luis Obispo County high school graduates who attend Cuesta immediately upon graduation.

Similarly, funding to the Hancock Promise will be used to provide Santa Barbara County high school graduates with a year of free tuition at Allan Hancock College.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼

In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Minimum wage is going up again

CHICO, Calif. - Starting January 1, 2023, minimum wage in California will go up to $15.50. Action News Now spoke with some minimum wage workers who said, the extra cash feels nice, while others said, it's still not enough to balance out with rising costs. Owner of Bat Comics and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?

New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy