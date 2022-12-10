Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain

GOLETA, Calif. — This year's holiday parade scheduled for today was canceled due to forecasted rain.

A decision was made this morning by the parade's organizers, the Goleta Lions Club. The parade won't be pushed to another date, but it will return in 2023.

In a press release the organizers said, "We will miss seeing your faces tonight and wish you a happy holiday season."

KEYT's previous reporting suggested today's event would be canceled.

Today's parade is the second holiday event to be shut down by forecasted rain in Santa Barbara County.

Volunteers are being offered two types of refunds . The first refund will reserve a spot for volunteers in the following year. The second option will refund volunteers with a check sent through the mail.

"We all are super happy that we will be finally getting some rain, but we are sad to have to change our plans," wrote the Goleta Holiday Parade on their website.

