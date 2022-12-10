ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement

It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley

The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest

As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True

Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy