Read full article on original website
Related
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
Eggbert After Dark ‘Unleashes’ On Newburgh Brewing For One Night Only
If you thought the beloved Hudson Valley tradition of visiting Eggbert the Christmas egg was just for kids, well, you're mistaken. In just a few weeks, Eggbert will be on the move from his throne at Devitt's Nursery and Supply for a one-night-only appearance at Newburgh Brewing Company, and things might get a little crazy.
Save The Date! Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens This Month in Newburgh, NY
Just in time for the New Year, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino has finally announced its opening date. Resorts World Hudson Valley announced on Facebook that their Newburgh New York location, at the former Newburgh Mall, will open its doors on December 28th, 2022. For the last few months, Hudson...
Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement
It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
New Paltz Holding ‘Name a Snowplow’ Contest
As winter hits the Hudson Valley, there is one Ulster County Village that is looking to put a fun name on each of its snow removal vehicles. Winters across the Hudson Valley can be challenging, especially when it comes to driving in the snow and slush. It's a good thing that most of our towns have an amazing Department of Transportation staff (DOT) that are tremendous at their jobs, but behind every great employee that's in charge of snow removal is most times a great vehicle.
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Orange County Issues Statement in Preparation of Winter Weather
The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?. Hudson Valley Weather said many schools across the region were delayed today due to the wet, sticky, packing...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0