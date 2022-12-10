Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making interesting pick in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Who does Todd McShay have the Detroit Lions selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft?Would it be a good idea for the Detroit Lions to select C.J. Stroud in Round 1?. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft as it pertains to our Detroit Lions. This is especially true when some of the “draft gurus” such as Todd McShay begin releasing their mock drafts. On Tuesday, McShay released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he has the Lions selecting a player that just about everybody seems to be mocking to them at pick No. 4.
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Jaguars find competitive locker room ping-pong builds team bonding, but who is the best?
Back in training camp and now deep into the season, the Jaguars have consistently extolled the virtues of team chemistry, which many view as a byproduct of head coach Doug Pederson making it a priority. Among the many ways that bonding has manifested itself comes from a Butterfly brand, 9-foot by 5-foot blue...
DeShon Elliott has ‘interesting’ way of describing Dan Campbell’s aggressive nature
Ever since his first game with the Detroit Lions, there was no question about it that head coach Dan Campbell was going to be willing to roll the dice if he felt it was something that could benefit his team. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell was willing to get risky, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Following the game, Lions S DeShon Elliott had an interesting way of describing Campbell’s aggressive nature during a game.
Prominent NFL insider says Jared Goff is an MVP candidate
Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks. At the time of the trade, most seemed to believe that Goff would only be a bridge quarterback until the Lions could find their signal caller of the future. Well, if Goff has anything to say about that, he will be the Lions’ quarterback of the future. Goff has been playing extremely well as of late, and prominent NFL insider Peter King now believes that he is an MVP candidate.
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Will Matthew Stafford retire early? Kelly Stafford weighs in
Have we watched Matthew Stafford‘s final game in the National Football League? According to Kelly Stafford, that is something her husband will have to decide for himself. Stafford is currently on injured reserve with what Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called a “spinal cord contusion.” After that update was made, Dr. David J. Chao, who was an NFL head team doctor for over 17 years, released a video explaining that Stafford’s spinal cord contusion is “career-threatening.” Kelly Stafford recently weighed in on the possibility of Matthew retiring early.
ESPN destroys Michigan State football in All-Time College Football Playoff rankings
The 2022 College Football regular season is a wrap, the conference championship games are a wrap, and the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff have been announced. One of those teams is not Michigan State Football, which had a very disappointing season after finishing with 11 wins in 2021. In a recent article published on ESPN.com, Bill Connely ranks all 36 of the teams that have made the College Football Playoff since its inception. Let’s just say the Spartans did not get any love.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings
Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham done for the season
Prior to the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham, after an outstanding rookie campaign, would take another step forward for the Detroit Pistons. In 12 games during the 2022-23 season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for the rest of the season, as he has decided to have surgery on his injured shin.
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14
How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents. This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.
Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year Odds may surprise you
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, there were a ton of people who are all over the Detroit Lions being a surprise team. One reason why people are so excited is because of head coach Dan Campbell. But, after the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, there were a lot more people calling for Campbell’s head than we’re talking about him as a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate. Now, the Lions have won five of six games, and the Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year odds keep getting better and better.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now within one game of .500 on the season, and their playoff chances have increased. That being said, those playoff chances would take a huge hit if they are not able to get the job done this coming Sunday when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Just moments ago, the initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 15 was released.
Detroit Lions: Week 14 Report Card
Detroit Lions Quarterback: A+Runningback: CWide Receiver: A+Tight Ends: BOffensive Line: A-Defensive Line: A-Linebackers: BSecondary: C-Special Teams: A-Coaching: A. The Detroit Lions continued their stellar play with a big win over the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings. Despite the difference in records, the Detroit Lions were favored heading into the matchup and proved why with a 34-23 win. Once again, the offense looked dangerous, relying on numerous playmakers to score 30 again. The defense shut down the run game and got enough stops to limit the damage. Let’s go position by position for the report card in the big win.
Dan Campbell punks internet with comments on Pat McAfee Show
If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, you once again saw that Lions head coach Dan Campbell is more than willing to get creative, or roll the dice, if he feels like it will give his team a better chance to win. Late in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Vikings, Campbell, and Lions OC Ben Johnson dialed up a play to OT Penei Sewell that everybody is still talking about. On Tuesday, Campbell joined the Pat McAfee Show and he said he was distracted by a wave going on at Ford Field when the play was called.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0