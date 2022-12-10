Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Chris Jericho Segment For Winter Is Coming 2022
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming annual special event this Wednesday night, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. The announcement reads as follows:. Following a win by Claudio Castagnoli in their incredible title match at ROH Final...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution, From Budding Comedy Actor To 'White Lotus' Star
The Emmy winner has been hitting the red carpet for more than two decades.
rajah.com
MJF Comments Again About Plans To Leave Pro Wrestling
MJF is hours away from his title defense against Ricky Starks. His exit from the pro wrestling business. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media ahead of tonight's AEW Winter Is Coming special event and commented about his plans to leave the wrestling industry. "You people will...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Unlikely Wrestling Legend Responsible For nWo Name
It wasn't any of the original members of the group, or even the man in charge of the company at the time. Eric Bischoff recently spoke during his 83 Weeks podcast about the formation of the nWo. During the chat, the former WCW Executive Vice President explained how Larry Zbyszko was responsible for the nWo name.
rajah.com
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
rajah.com
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE's Booking Of Dexter Lumis (Video)
What does Jimmy Korderas think of the way the WWE has booked Dexter Lumis as of late?. During the latest edition of his own Reffin' Rant, Kordras critiqued Lumis' ongoing feud with The Miz. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Chris Jericho’s Proposal To Include Pro Wrestling In The Olympics
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as top AEW Star Chris Jericho's proposal to the official Olympics committee to include professional wrestling in the Olympics. Jim Cornette said:. “The International Olympic...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
rajah.com
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since July 5, 2021
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.472 million viewers, with a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 4.16% from last week’s viewership of 1.536 million viewers. This past...
rajah.com
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
rajah.com
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
rajah.com
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: Nemesis Tapings In Los Angeles
NJPW recently held their STRONG: Nemesis TV Tapings, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser putting his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title on the line against Peter Avalon in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results...
rajah.com
Update on William Regal Returning to WWE Next Month
-- William Regal has officially come to terms on a new contract with WWE, according to a report by pwinsider.com. He will join the company the first week of January, presumably once his AEW option isn't picked up. -- While it is unclear what Regal's official role or title will...
