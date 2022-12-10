ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyle Heights Beat

Story on the wall

The murals in the following photos are mostly from The Arts District near Downtown LA between the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway. I think these murals have a deep meaning within how we view the world in a certain way. These murals have really caught my eye because they have different elements that really impact the person viewing the photo. However, the Arts District is a community that focuses on art, music, and entertainment which makes it very diverse.
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

