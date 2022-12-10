Read full article on original website
Recall against Kevin de León approved; campaign cleared to collect signatures
The Los Angeles city clerk approved a petition to recall Kevin de León Tuesday, clearing an important hurdle for the citizen-led effort to remove the embattled councilmember from office. Next step: petitioners must collect 20,437 signatures from registered voters of the 14th Council District by March 31, in order...
Pedestrian killed after possible vehicle collision near 4th and Gless
A pedestrian was fatally injured Monday in what is being investigated as a possible vehicle collision in Boyle Heights. Firefighters responded to a 4:40 am report of the incident on the 400 block of S. Gless Street, according to an LAPD spokesperson. According to the report, the body of the...
Boyle Heights has a special Santa, and he came early this year
As young eyes glistened at hundreds of free toys at the Boyle Heights City Hall, one smile shined just as bright from under a long, white beard. For this holly jolly Santa Claus, this weekend was a special chance to give back. “Santa loves coming here every year because Boyle...
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
ANALYSIS: A look back at former LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s tumultuous 4 years
On Saturday, Robert Luna was sworn in as Los Angeles County Sheriff, ending the tenure of outgoing Sheriff Alex Villanueva. It’s hard to remember now, but there was a lot of hope surrounding Villanueva’s election four years ago. He was a Spanish-speaking Democrat who promised to be a progressive reformer at an agency with a lot of problems.
Noche de las Memorias commemorates World AIDS Day
One of Los Angeles’ longest-running, continuous commemorations of World Aids Day will again take place Thursday at The Wall/Las Memorias’ Aids Monument in Lincoln Heights.
‘Remembering Boyle Heights’ sequel to premiere Saturday at Casa 0101
Do you remember what Boyle Heights was like in the 70s? What about the 90s? One play hoping to capture the essence of those decades in the neighborhood is set to premiere this Saturday at Casa 0101. “Remembering Boyle Heights: Part Two” is a collaborative theater piece by playwright Josefina...
Watch: Karen Bass gives first remarks after historic win in LA mayor’s race
Karen Bass will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city of Los Angeles. She gave her first remarks Thursday morning as mayor-elect at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Watch:. Background: Bass, a Democrat, clinched the mayoral victory after Angelenos turned out in large...
Karen Bass defeats Rick Caruso, will be LA’s first woman mayor￼
Representative Karen Bass defeated billionaire businessman Rick Caruso in a highly contested race for Los Angeles mayor and will become the first woman in history to lead the city. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday after numbers released by the LA County Registrar’s office showed Bass with a lead...
A Community of Friends breaks ground at Lorena Plaza, set for completion in 2024
Transportation officials and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends (ACOF) broke ground last week on a long-stalled affordable housing development on metro-owned property in Boyle Heights. The project, known as Lorena Plaza, is located on the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets and will include 49 affordable housing units...
After a decade of opposition, developer finally breaks ground on Lorena Plaza housing project
What kind of LA County Sheriff will Robert Luna be?
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has conceded defeat to challenger Robert Luna in the race to lead the country’s largest sheriff’s department. In a statement on Twitter, Luna said he is “deeply honored and humbled that you have elected me as your next sheriff.”. He added:...
Story on the wall
The murals in the following photos are mostly from The Arts District near Downtown LA between the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway. I think these murals have a deep meaning within how we view the world in a certain way. These murals have really caught my eye because they have different elements that really impact the person viewing the photo. However, the Arts District is a community that focuses on art, music, and entertainment which makes it very diverse.
Comments / 3