mauinow.com
Is Maui’s landmark Fukushima Store closing for good? Only time will tell, owner says
HAʻIKŪ — Landmark Fukushima Store in Haʻikū was busy with a steady flow of customers at lunchtime Tuesday. Some ordered one hot dog; others got two; one customer got seven. Many said it was their “last Fukushima hot dog.”. The longtime mom-and-pop grocery store...
Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital
During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
hawaiireporter.com
For the future of Hawaii, learn more about the Jones Act
Joe Kent, left, posed a question to Colin Grabow about the Jones Act during a forum last week on Maui. Photo by Sean Mitsui. As you might have heard, the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii hosted two forums on the Jones Act last week on how we can make the Jones Act work for everyone.
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
mauinow.com
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa commemorates 60 years with special package, cliff diving
The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa — which opened on Jan. 23, 1963, as the first resort built in Ka’anapali — is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the unveiling of a limited edition Ali‘i Discovery package. On the resort’s anniversary date of Jan. 23, guests and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a surprise announcement made on the “Tamron Hall Show,” a Hawaii-based nonprofit program learned Monday that it won a prestigious national music award. The Lewis Prize for Music presented Hawaii’s Mana Maoli with a $500,000 Accelerator Award. Kaʻiulani Iaea, a student at Mana...
mauinow.com
Ohana Fuels donates $6,400 to Ka Lima O Maui
Ohana Fuels, through the third quarter proceeds of its ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program, donated $6,430 to Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities find meaningful employment. Ohana Fuels, located at Minit Stop locations on Maui, partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the needs...
mauinow.com
Nominations extended for Maui Navigation Team; members to identify priorities for marine resources
The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources is extending the deadline for the nomination process for its Maui Navigation team. The team, consisting of approximately 20 representatives from the Valley Isle, will work with DAR to identify priorities for marine resources and propose a management plan for Maui’s nearshore waters.
Man bit in waters off Hawaii in apparent shark attack
An apparent shark attack at Anaehoomalu Bay ended with a man being seriously injured on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
mauinow.com
Take of Pāku‘iku‘i along the West Coast of Hawaiʻi Island is temporarily prohibited
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources approved the adoption of a rule to prohibit the take of pāku‘iku‘i or Achilles Tang within the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area on Hawai‘i Island. This is the first time that the DLNR Division of Aquatic...
travelweekly.com
Dispatch, Oahu: Spam musubi in Waikiki and at Disney’s Aulani
OAHU, Hawaii -- I am no stranger to Spam. Growing up in South Florida, in a happy but not-well-to-do household, the canned pork regularly found its way onto my plate alongside rice and beans or with eggs for a hearty breakfast. And I still have my commemorative tin of the...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. May they rest in peace. Beatrice V. Opelka passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 85. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church with burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
$18M for school playground maintenance statewide
Hawaii DOE along with non-profit, 3R’s, started an initiative to repair, replace, and add playgrounds to public schools statewide.
mauinow.com
Maui Island Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey unanimously re-elected OHA Board Chair
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees unanimously re-elected Maui Island Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey as its board chair, a position she has held since December of 2020. “I am beyond honored to see the faith and confidence that my fellow trustees have placed in me, and...
Plan to sell photos or videos of Mauna Loa? Make sure you get a film permit first
HAWAII ISLAND(KHON2) — There are tons of photos and videos of Mauna Loa; but if you plan to sell any of those images, a permit is required, according to the Hawaii State Film Commissioner. Thousands are flocking to see the historic eruption of Mauna Loa, commemorating the moment with photos and videos. Most will likely […]
mauinow.com
Bayada joins Uptown Kitchen and Dazzle in spreading holiday joy to Maui kupuna
For a third year in a row, Bayada Home Health Care partnered with Uptown Kitchen to bring a warm meal and home supplies to residents of Hale Mahaolu and Lokenani Hale on Maui. The deliveries on Dec. 9, included a plate of shoyu chicken, rice and Mac salad, with a bag of toiletries, disinfectant supplies, masks and snacks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
It may not feel like winter in Hawaii, but it’s snowing atop Mauna Kea!
MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. Snow and ice have prompted officials to close off Mauna Kea Access Road to the public on Tuesday. Web cams from the summit of Mauna Kea showed the snowy conditions and icicles. According to the...
