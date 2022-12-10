During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO