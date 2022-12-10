ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital

During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

For the future of Hawaii, learn more about the Jones Act

Joe Kent, left, posed a question to Colin Grabow about the Jones Act during a forum last week on Maui. Photo by Sean Mitsui. As you might have heard, the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii hosted two forums on the Jones Act last week on how we can make the Jones Act work for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Ohana Fuels donates $6,400 to Ka Lima O Maui

Ohana Fuels, through the third quarter proceeds of its ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program, donated $6,430 to Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities find meaningful employment. Ohana Fuels, located at Minit Stop locations on Maui, partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the needs...
travelweekly.com

Dispatch, Oahu: Spam musubi in Waikiki and at Disney’s Aulani

OAHU, Hawaii -- I am no stranger to Spam. Growing up in South Florida, in a happy but not-well-to-do household, the canned pork regularly found its way onto my plate alongside rice and beans or with eggs for a hearty breakfast. And I still have my commemorative tin of the...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Dec. 12, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. May they rest in peace. Beatrice V. Opelka passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 85. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church with burial to follow at Makawao Cemetery.
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Bayada joins Uptown Kitchen and Dazzle in spreading holiday joy to Maui kupuna

For a third year in a row, Bayada Home Health Care partnered with Uptown Kitchen to bring a warm meal and home supplies to residents of Hale Mahaolu and Lokenani Hale on Maui. The deliveries on Dec. 9, included a plate of shoyu chicken, rice and Mac salad, with a bag of toiletries, disinfectant supplies, masks and snacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy