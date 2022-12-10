St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years.
According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District.
Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island.
He ended his shift at Fire Station #3 on Wadmalaw Island where his team hosted a retirement cookout.
Congratulations on retirement from News 2!
