Charleston County, SC

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years.

According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District.

    St. Johns Fire District
    St. Johns Fire District
    St. Johns Fire District
    St. Johns Fire District

Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island.

He ended his shift at Fire Station #3 on Wadmalaw Island where his team hosted a retirement cookout.

Congratulations on retirement from News 2!

