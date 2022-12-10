ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Reply to Discipline for Cam Jordan Allegedly Faking Injury

The organization issued a statement in response to allegations that the star defensive lineman faked an injury against the Buccaneers in Week 13.

The Saints issued a statement on Saturday in response to facing league discipline following allegations that defensive lineman Cameron Jordan faked an injury against the Buccaneers in Week 13.

The NFL fined Jordan $50,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and the Saints organization $350,000 after reportedly reviewing video showing the team directing the Pro Bowler to fake a lower body injury in the fourth quarter, according to ProFootballTalk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported all four are expected to appeal.

In a statement issued on the team’s official website , the Saints denied the allegations and confirmed they plan to appeal the fines. The club also announced Jordan did, in fact, need medical attention during the game after feeling foot pain, underwent an MRI the following day and has been receiving treatment in the days since.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” the statement began. “Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examine he was taped and able to finish the game.

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Jordan’s alleged injury occurred in the middle of the fourth quarter, just before the Bucs appeared set to go for it on 4th-and-10 on the following play. Tampa Bay ended up punting on the next play after refs stopped the game to allow Jordan to receive medical attention.

Jordan later issued a response criticizing the discipline Friday on Twitter, calling it his “most expensive fine to date.”

