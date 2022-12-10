Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School

The former tight end has been a high school coach in Texas since 2021.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB , Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach.

The move isn’t official yet, as the school is reportedly flying Witten to Nashville with the intent to convince him to take the job.

Witten spent 17 seasons in the NFL, the first 16 with the Cowboys before his final season with the Raiders. He also spent the 2018 years as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football , before returning to the NFL for two more years.

The former tight end is currently the coach at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, after joining the school following his retirement in 2021. This season, Witten led the team to 10 wins, an eight-win improvement from the previous season, and an appearance in the second round of the Texas State Playoffs.

Dilfer spent the past four seasons leading the Lipscomb football team, accumulating a 38–8 record, including an undefeated season in 2022. The former Super Bowl champion officially took the job with UAB last month.