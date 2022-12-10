C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!

2 DAYS AGO