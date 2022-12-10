Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
What Does James Gunn's Superman Reboot Mean For Sasha Calle's Supergirl?
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially co-CEOs of DC Studios, the world of movies and television shows inspired by the publisher's characters has not been quite the same. As Gunn and Safran have worked out their decade-long plan for the DC Universe, there's been the lingering question of which existing characters, franchises, and actors will factor into it. On Wednesday night, we began to get a hint of what's in store, with news that Gunn himself will be writing a reboot of Superman, which will not star previous Clark Kent actor Henry Cavill. Subsequent reports have teased that the film will not be an origin story, but will star a younger Superman as he arrives to Metropolis.
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
The White Lotus: Season 2 Finale and Deaths Explained
Part of what made the first season of HBO's The White Lotus so compelling is that, while the series itself gave us compelling characters and a complex narrative, the first episode teased that one of these characters would meet their demise by the end of the season. The sophomore season might have changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the premise of a vacationer discovering a dead body, only for the season to then chronicle the interwoven journey of guests leading up to that reveal, marked another successful storytelling structure. With the Season 2 finale having aired on HBO, now we know who didn't survive the seemingly relaxing excursion.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian NERF Amban Sniper Rifle Price Gets Blasted By Amazon
Nerf's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica was released in 2020 priced at $120. However, the blaster is currently available here on Amazon for only $49.99 (60% off), which is an all-time low by a considerable margin. The deal is also available here at Best Buy while it lasts, which probably won't be long.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Harry and Meghan’s documentary finale airs on Netflix
The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial documentary has aired on Netflix, with the royal family braced to see how claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan unfold.The last three episodes of the six-part series began streaming at 8am on Thursday.The opening scenes of episode 4 featured black and white footage from the late Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh.Harry & Meghan. All episodes are now streaming. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ERElENiFPC— Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2022It then switched to Meghan telling how her private secretary, who worked for the Queen for 20 years, had told her: “It is...
Netflix Exec Reveals Why The Sandman Renewal Took So Long
The Sandman absolutely shattered expectations when it debuted on Netflix earlier this year, delivering an inspired adaptation of the beloved DC comic. Despite the series being streamed by subscribers for millions upon millions of minutes, it still took the streamer several months to officially greenlight a new batch of episodes. While fans definitely welcomed that news, some had wondered why it took so long — until now. New comments from Peter Friedlander, Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV, essentially reveal that The Sandman's delay was so they could creatively get their "ducks in a row."
Stephen tWitch Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at the age of 40. Law enforcement tells TMZ that he died by suicide. Their reporting indicates that the actor and TV personality left home without his vehicle. His wife Allison Holker alerted the LAPD in a frantic fashion after she discovered Boss missing. Just a little time after the report, the officers received a call from a Los Angeles area hotel. Once on the scene, they discovered the DJ there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's an especially sad moment for everyone who loved him and admired his talents.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
The White Lotus Star Weighs in on What Really Happened Between Cameron and Harper
In Season 2 of The White Lotus, the relationship between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) had clearly seen better days, largely due to their dwindling intimacy, though things were made all the more complicated by going on vacation with Ethan's college friend Cameron (Theo James). After Ethan confessed that Cameron had a tryst with a sex worker while Harper went on a day trip with Cameron's wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), this escalated the tensions between the couple, to the point that Ethan accused Harper of cheating on him with Cameron. With the season having concluded, the truth has seemingly come out, but Plaza's take on the situation might be different from what audiences witnessed.
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
Bleach Cosplay Readies for Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climax of its first phase of episodes working through the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is getting fans ready for Yoruichi Shihoin's big return to the series! The first cour of episodes for the new series have truly kicked things off with a bang as the Soul Reapers found out how little they were prepared for a full on assault from their strongest opponents yet. But as the anime continues, now it's clear things are getting set up for the major war still to come.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk
The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Killed Off Another Major Fan Favorite
The Thousand Year Blood War same some major players fall before the Wandenreich in Bleach's major anime comeback, but the latest episode gave viewers a death that some might not have seen coming. In deciding to fight back against the Sternritter, the Soul Society has decided to take a different approach in attempting to boost Kenpachi's strength, with the original "Kenpachi" Unohana being dispatched in a fight to the death. Now, fans are taking the opportunity to say goodbye to a real Shinigami.
