‘Triangle of Sadness’ Sweeps the European Film Awards (Full Winners List)

It’s a big weekend for awards watchers, with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association set to announce its annual film awards throughout the day on Sunday. But Americans aren’t the only ones having fun. The European Film Awards , which honor the best European-produced films of 2022, took place on Saturday at the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík, Iceland. The awards are voted on by the European Film Academy, which currently has over 4,400 voting members.

The nominees were heavy on festival favorites, including Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness” and other Cannes hits like Lukas Dhont’s “Close” and Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider.” Those films led the pack with four nominations a piece, though Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage” is close behind with three nominations of its own. With several of those films trying to sneak into the Oscar conversation, Europe’s biggest award show is an early opportunity to see how the international film community views these movies.

“Triangle of Sadness” ended up being the night’s biggest winner, taking home trophies in almost all of the major categories. The wealth satire won Best European Film while Östlund won European Director and European Screenwriter. Zlatko Burić also won European Actor for his performance as the “Russian capitalist” Dimitry.

Keep reading for the complete list of 2022 European Film Awards nominees. Winners will be bolded as the awards are announced.

European Film

“Alcarràs”

“Close”

“Corsage”

“Holy Spider”

“Triangle of Sadness”

European Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Girl Gang”

“Mariupolis 2”

“The Balcony Movie”

“The March on Rome”

European Director

Lukas Dhont for “Close”

Marie Kreutzer for “Corsage”

Jerzy Skolimowski for “EO”

Ali Abbasi for “Holy Spider”

Alice Diop for “Saint Omer”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

European Actress

Vicky Krieps in “Corsage”

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in “Holy Spider”

Léa Seydoux in “One Fine Morning”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Meltem Kaptan in “Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush”

European Actor

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Eden Dambrine in “Close”

Elliott Crosset Hove in “Godland”

Pierfrancesco Favino in “Nostalgia”

Zlatko Burić in “Triangle of Sadness”

European Comedy

“Cop Secret”

“The Divide”

“The Good Boss”

European Screenwriter

Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for “Alcarràs”

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for “Close”

Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for “Holy Spider”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

European Discovery

“107 Mothers”

“Love According to Dalva”

“Other People”

“Pamfir”

“Small Body”

“Sonne”

European Animated Feature Film

“Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be”

“My Love Affair With Marriage”

“My Neighbors’ Neighbors”

“No Dogs or Italians Allowed”

“Oink”

European Short Film

“Granny’s Sexual Life”

“Ice Merchants”

“Love, Dad”

“Techno, Mama”

“Will My Parents Come to See Me”