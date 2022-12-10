ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Sweeps the European Film Awards (Full Winners List)

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YRn9_0jeLLv9R00

It’s a big weekend for awards watchers, with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association set to announce its annual film awards throughout the day on Sunday. But Americans aren’t the only ones having fun. The European Film Awards , which honor the best European-produced films of 2022, took place on Saturday at the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík, Iceland. The awards are voted on by the European Film Academy, which currently has over 4,400 voting members.

The nominees were heavy on festival favorites, including Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness” and other Cannes hits like Lukas Dhont’s “Close” and Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider.” Those films led the pack with four nominations a piece, though Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage” is close behind with three nominations of its own. With several of those films trying to sneak into the Oscar conversation, Europe’s biggest award show is an early opportunity to see how the international film community views these movies.

“Triangle of Sadness” ended up being the night’s biggest winner, taking home trophies in almost all of the major categories. The wealth satire won Best European Film while Östlund won European Director and European Screenwriter. Zlatko Burić also won European Actor for his performance as the “Russian capitalist” Dimitry.

Keep reading for the complete list of 2022 European Film Awards nominees. Winners will be bolded as the awards are announced.

European Film
“Alcarràs”
“Close”
“Corsage”
“Holy Spider”
“Triangle of Sadness”

European Documentary
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Girl Gang”
“Mariupolis 2”
“The Balcony Movie”
“The March on Rome”

European Director
Lukas Dhont for “Close”
Marie Kreutzer for “Corsage”
Jerzy Skolimowski for “EO”
Ali Abbasi for “Holy Spider”
Alice Diop for “Saint Omer”
Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

European Actress
Vicky Krieps in “Corsage”
Zar Amir Ebrahimi in “Holy Spider”
Léa Seydoux in “One Fine Morning”
Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”
Meltem Kaptan in “Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush”

European Actor
Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”
Eden Dambrine in “Close”
Elliott Crosset Hove in “Godland”
Pierfrancesco Favino in “Nostalgia”
Zlatko Burić in “Triangle of Sadness”

European Comedy
“Cop Secret”
“The Divide”
“The Good Boss”

European Screenwriter
Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for “Alcarràs”
Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”
Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for “Close”
Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for “Holy Spider”
Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

European Discovery
“107 Mothers”
“Love According to Dalva”
“Other People”
“Pamfir”
“Small Body”
“Sonne”

European Animated Feature Film
“Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be”
“My Love Affair With Marriage”
“My Neighbors’ Neighbors”
“No Dogs or Italians Allowed”
“Oink”

European Short Film
“Granny’s Sexual Life”
“Ice Merchants”
“Love, Dad”
“Techno, Mama”
“Will My Parents Come to See Me”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

PGA Documentary Motion Picture Nominees Include Favorites — and One Major Omission

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has revealed the 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees which will advance to the final round of voting for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The winners will accept their prizes during the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25. This year’s nominees include features that have been collecting other awards kudos, including Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which recently won the IDA Award for Best Feature, Editing, and the Pare Lorentz Award, and Sara Dosa’s volcanic romance, “Fire of Love,” which won the IDA’s Best Cinematography and Writing awards. Sinead O’Connor documentary “Nothing Compares” was...
IndieWire

Inside the European Film Awards, from Ruben Östlund’s Sweep to Vicky Krieps’ Speech

The 35th European Film Awards took place amid the uncanny beauty of Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik. While it was possible to take a boat from the marina to gaze up at the aurora borealis dancing across the sky, the northern light on Saturday, December 10 came from Sweden and was named Ruben Östlund. The EFAs have a habit of decorating the same film across all major categories, so when his broad eat-the-rich satire “Triangle of Sadness” picked up an early award for Best European Director, it was clear which way the weather was going. Östlund barely flinched when his name was...
IndieWire

Meet the 6 Donkeys Who Played EO in Jerzy Skolimowski’s Oscar Contender

EO, the furry, sad-eyed friend in Jerzy Skolimowski’s Polish film of the same name, was played by not one but six donkeys: Marietta, Tako, Hola, Rocco, Mela, Ettore. While accepting the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the director thanked them all for their contribution to this film about the four-legged creature’s melancholy, mundane trudge through life from one exploiting hand to another adoring one. In an exclusive featurette courtesy of Janus Films, which is currently rolling out the movie across the country in limited release, you can meet all six and hear a little bit about...
IndieWire

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads Critics Choice Awards with 14 Nominations

The 600-member Critics Choice Association (CCA) revealed the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be held at the Critics Choice Awards gala, broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (at 7:00 p.m. ET). As the largest film critic association in North America, the CCAs are often predictive of the Oscars. Due to a tied vote, the CCAs voted in 11 Best Picture candidates (the Oscars will have 10) and 10 directors (the Oscars will have five). The organization also expanded the acting categories to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Severance,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ Among Independent Spirit Award TV Nominees: Full List

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards officially unveiled the TV nominations list. “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon read off the nominations, led by “The Bear,” “Pachinko,” “The Porter,” “Severance,” and “Station Eleven” in the Best New Scripted Series category. On the new non-scripted or documentary series side, “Children of the Underground,” “Mind Over Murder,” “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” “The Rehearsal,” and “We Need to Talk About Cosby” earned top noms. This is the first Independent Spirit Awards ceremony with gender-neutral acting categories. TV star Dillon, who identifies as non-binary, has advocated for gender-neutral award shows. They have been nominated for two Critics...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
IndieWire

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge, Dead at 40

Stephen Laurel Boss, better known by his stage name “tWitch,” has died. He was 40 years old. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement given to People: It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be...
ALABAMA STATE
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
HAWAII STATE
CNET

HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch

HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
Decider.com

Golden Globes Nominations 2023: See the Full List of Nominees

The 2023 Golden Globes are attempting a triumphant return after last year’s virtual ceremony which was caused by shifting leadership and criticism for their lack of Black representation. But with their heavy baggage and award contender Brendan Fraser’s boycott, will they be able to pull it off? We’ll see. This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will kick off the awards season with George and Mayan Lopez announcing the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. And while assessing the fresh wave of new movies and television shows, some big changes have been made to the organization. The HFPA has announced that...
TheWrap

Golden Globes’ Biggest Snub: Nominees Are Mostly Silent as Tarnished Awards Show Returns

The Golden Globes, which are battling to get back into Hollywood’s good graces after numerous scandals at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced the nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards Monday morning — but instead of the usual inundation of statements by appreciative nominees, there has been virtual radio silence from the stars’ publicists and on social media.
IndieWire

2022 Critics Poll: The Best Films and Performances, According to 165 Critics from Around the World

Critical consensus is in the air once again. Last year, IndieWire’s annual critics survey was dominated by one title, “The Power of the Dog.” Now, a landslide victory has happened again. With 165 critics and journalists voting on the best films and performances in this year’s survey, Todd Field’s “TÁR” stormed the #1 spot in several categories with the urgency of a mad conductor knocking a rival off her podium. The movie topped the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Performance, and Best Screenplay. It appeared on over 45% of all ballots, with 26 first-place rankings for Best Film. It...
IndieWire

‘The Rehearsal’ and ‘The Porter’ Nods Show the Indie Spirit Is Alive and Well, Even If the Awards Aren’t

I’ll admit: Even as a professional television critic, I had to look up what cable or streaming service released “The Porter” this year. The CBC original series from Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsey landed two Film Independent Spirit Award nominations Tuesday morning, and in order to be eligible, a TV show “must be available [in the U.S.] via network, basic cable, pay cable, pay television, pay-per-view, interactive cable, broadband, or digital distribution through streaming platforms.” So where did the organization’s nominating committees dig up a series with only seven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes? BET+! As a fan of television, not just a...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy