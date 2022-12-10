ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCN ready to ‘press pause’ on strikes if Health Secretary agrees to pay talks

By Dominic McGrath
 4 days ago

The Royal College of Nursing has offered to “press pause” on planned strike action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay agrees to negotiate properly on pay.

The offer, first reported in The Observer , came on Saturday evening ahead of the first wave of planned strike action next week.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, told the newspaper that she was willing to press pause on the walkout by thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland if he agreed to come to the table and discuss a deal on pay demands.

The RCN has accused Mr Barclay of refusing to properly negotiate on pay, with the trade union on Friday accusing the Health Secretary of deploying “bullyboy” tactics against a largely female workforce.

“Negotiate with nurses and avoid this strike,” Ms Cullen said.

“Five times my offer to negotiate has been turned down.

“I will press pause on it when the Health Secretary says he will negotiate seriously on our dispute this year.

“That means each of us giving some ground. He gains nothing by ignoring the representatives of the NHS workforce.

“The public blames Government for this dire situation, and they have to face up to it. A swift change of tactics will pay off for all concerned.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called it “an offer the Government can’t refuse”.

He tweeted that the two trade unions had “been clear that there is a deal to be done, but the Government must be prepared to negotiate”.

“It’s time they put patients before Tory politics,” he added.

Related
The Independent

Thousands of nurses go on strike in dispute over pay and conditions

Thousands of nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have begun a 12-hour strike in a bitter dispute over pay.The strike is the biggest by nurses in the history of the NHS, involving around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England alongside all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.Our members are striking for patients, for the future of the NHS, and for their...
The Independent

Nurses strikes: What are the demands and what is the government offering?

Thousands of nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have begun a 12-hour strike in a bitter dispute over pay.The strike is the biggest by nurses in the history of the NHS. Operations have been postponed and the health service will be running on a bank holiday service in many areas - including A&Es running on Christmas day staffing levels.Health minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.Have you been affected by this story? Contact rebecca.thomas@independent.co.ukPicket lines have...
The Independent

Government to blame for ‘tragic’ NHS strike, says union boss as nurses start walkout

Rishi Sunak’s government is to blame for the “tragic” strike hitting the NHS on Thursday, said the nursing union leader as tens of thousands of nurses walk out for the first time across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen said health secretary Steve Barclay and ministers were responsible for the cancellation of thousands of NHS operations because of their refusal to negotiate on pay.“This is a tragic day for nurses, a tragic day for patients,” she told BBC Breakfast. “And it’s tragic that this government has decided not to speak to us, talk...
The Independent

‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike

Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
The Independent

Voices: I’m sick of all the male billionaires telling us how we should be working

Another day, another bleating male billionaire desperately trying to keep employment in the dark ages. Sir James Dyson joins a wealthy – but, in my opinion, morally motley – crew of Elon Musk, Lord Sugar and Jacob Rees-Mogg (who is officially a millionaire), wedded to a 9-5 model born in the Industrial Revolution. A time when men earned the bacon and women, well, cooked it.As far as I can tell, all have three things in common: dollar, archaic mindsets and nothing to back up their argument that flexible working is bad for productivity. Nada. It’s a lot of hot...
Reuters

China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
The Independent

Irish soldier serving as UN peacekeeper in Lebanon killed in convoy attack

An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed when his convoy came under attack.Another soldier injured in the incident is in a serious condition in hospital having undergone surgery.Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, which comprises 333 Irish soldiers, that was deployed in November 2022 to South Lebanon as part of the Unifil (United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon).A convoy of two armoured vehicles en route to Beirut came under small arms fire at around 9.15pm Irish time on Wednesday night.Statement by President Micheal D. Higgins on...
The Independent

Musk's Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Self-proclaimed free speech warrior Elon Musk’s more unfettered version of Twitter could collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn that the social media company will have to comply with some of the world’s toughest laws targeting toxic content. While the new digital rulebook means the European Union is likely to be a global leader in cracking down on Musk’s reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply. The law doesn’t fully take effect until 2024, and EU officials are scrambling to recruit enough workers to hold Big...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The Independent

Chancellor ‘mooting plans to extend energy support for all firms’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly considering plans to keep energy bill support in place for all UK companies after the current scheme closes, in what would mark a U-turn on aims to target only the vulnerable sectors.The Government is looking at extending the support past March, but with capped power prices at a lower level than that under the existing Energy Bill Relief Scheme, according to the Financial Times.It would see the Government scrap previously announced aims to switch to targeted aid and is said to be as a result of the difficulty in deciding which sectors should continue benefiting...
Reuters

Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

China removes 6 diplomats from UK after protester assaulted

China’s government has removed a Chinese consul general and five of his staff following the assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Britain’s foreign secretary said Thursday.James Cleverly said British police wanted to question the six officials over the assault on protester Bob Chan, who said masked men came out from the consulate building during a peaceful protest in October, dragged him into the consulate grounds and beat him up.Police said officers at the scene had to intervene and remove Chan, who suffered injuries to his face and back.Cleverly said Britain’s Foreign Office...
The Independent

UN votes to eject Iran from women’s rights panel in ‘historic’ move

In a significant move, the United Nations has voted to remove Iran from a prominent women’s rights body for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term for the regime’s brutal crackdown on women-led protests against the theocracy.The decision comes into effect immediately, the United Nations said.The move, proposed by the United States, to expel Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women was hailed by activists in Iran and all across the world.Twenty-nine members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted in favour, eight countries voted against and 16 abstained.A UN statement said the Iran...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

China pulls out six diplomats wanted for questioning over Manchester assault

China has pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary has said.James Cleverly said he is “disappointed” the individuals including consul general Zheng Xiyuan will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the diplomats of having “fled the UK like cowards”.Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.The...
The Independent

Nine million people were mistakenly told their student loans had been forgiven

Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
The Independent

Fundamental problems in recruiting teachers must be addressed, school leaders say

Fundamental problems around recruiting and retaining teachers must be addressed if the Government has any ambitions to improve education, school leaders have said.The annual report published by schools watchdog Ofsted was described as “deeply worrying” by the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).Ofsted found that staff shortages are compounding problems in education in England as schools struggle to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.6/7🧵 Deputy Director @LeeOwston talks about what we’ve seen in teacher development in 2021/22. High-quality teacher training is vital for schools to recruit the workforce they need. Read the #TeacherDevelopment section of the annual...
The Independent

The Independent

