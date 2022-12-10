Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.

Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Deputies later found 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan dead, apparently from gunshot wounds, inside the house, the patrol said. Norman Morgan was Timothy and Justin Morgan’s father.

Butler County deputies went to the home after reports of numerous shots being fired, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a statement.

The deputies shot and killed an armed man who confronted them when they arrived, Dobbs said.

Three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is routine, after a fatal shooting involving officers.

No information about a possible motive for the shooting was released. The patrol is investigating the deaths.

