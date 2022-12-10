ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

By The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVPND_0jeLLbk900

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.

Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri today

Deputies later found 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan dead, apparently from gunshot wounds, inside the house, the patrol said. Norman Morgan was Timothy and Justin Morgan’s father.

Butler County deputies went to the home after reports of numerous shots being fired, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a statement.

The deputies shot and killed an armed man who confronted them when they arrived, Dobbs said.

Three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is routine, after a fatal shooting involving officers.

No information about a possible motive for the shooting was released. The patrol is investigating the deaths.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Man accused of hammer attack arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Caruthersville on Tuesday, December 13. According to Caruthersville Police, officers were called Adams Avenue in reference to someone being assaulted with a hammer. When they arrived, officers said they arrested a 33-year-old suspect. The man...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Vest Avenue. Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. When they arrived, officers said they found evidence of a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement

BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One seriously injured when semi overturns in Texas County

An over-the-road trucker from southern Missouri is seriously injured when his semi overturns in Texas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Lynch, 32, of Winona, was driving his truck on Highway 137 Tuesday afternoon just south of Licking when he drove off the side of the road, causing his truck to overturn.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
Kait 8

State police investigating death of Greene County inmate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
IMBODEN, AR
KATV

100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy