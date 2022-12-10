Read full article on original website
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': James Cameron, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington on Why They Returned to Pandora
From filmmaker James Cameron, the sci-fi action adventure sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they do whatever it takes to protect their family. With a familiar danger threatening everything they hold dear, they journey to the water world where they must learn to adapt to new customs and traditions while an epic and unavoidable battle is looming.
Collider
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 'Six Triple Eight' WWII Drama About All-Black Female Battalion
Acclaimed writer-director Tyler Perry has set his next project at Netflix. After finding success with A Fall From Grace and A Jazzman's Blues and bringing back his iconic character Madea for the hit film A Madea Homecoming, he'll now write, direct, and produce the World War II drama Six Triple Eight about an all-black, all-female battalion given the daunting task of delivering mail in a war zone.
Collider
'Spoiler Alert's Sally Field and Bill Irwin on Reuniting After 20 Years and Working With Jim Parsons
Based on executive producer Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, the upcoming romantic drama, Spoiler Alert, stars Jim Parsons as Ausiello, an entertainment writer who has a rom-com-worthy meet-cute with photographer Kit Cowan, portrayed in the film by Ben Aldridge. Like the memoir, the heartbreaking holiday movie chronicles the couple’s love story from their first fated moment, to their last, when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The movie also stars two-time Academy Award-winner Sally Field and Bill Irwin as Cowan's parents Marilyn and Bob.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Collider
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
Collider
From Downey Jr. to Cumberbatch: 10 Best Portrayals of Sherlock Holmes, According to Reddit
Sherlock Holmes is one of the most recognized and popular literary characters in history, adored by fans that span generations. Created by Arthur Conan Doyle, Holmes first appeared in Doyle's novel A Study in Scarlet in 1887. He would go on to appear in further novels and short stories before making the leap to other mediums, with the detective starring in countless movies, TV shows, stage plays, and even video games.
Collider
'Scream 2' Script Urban Legend Explained by Kevin Williamson
Scream 2 went through a rather unusual writing process. Due to the speed with which the screenplay needed to be completed, fake scripts circulating, and extensive changes that were being made on set during production, there are a lot of rumors out there about how exactly Scream 2 made it from original concept to script to screen.
Collider
James Gunn to Write New Superman Movie for DC Studios
James Gunn is writing a new Superman film for DC, following the recent announcement of star Henry Cavill's departure from the character. Gunn has confirmed that this project will follow a younger version of the character. Recent comments from the director have stated that the iconic superhero is a "priority" for the studio moving forward, so it makes since that he'll be penning it.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in December 2022
We’ve finally reached the festive winter season and there isn’t a better time of year to tuck into some great movies. HBO Max has established itself as the premier streaming destination for the best of cinema, and if you’re looking to get away from the treacly festive fare for something with a little more edge the service has you covered. From lethally toxic marriages and blacklisted screenwriters to foulmouthed puppets and murderous skinheads, HBO Max has the perfect offerings to get you far away from the Christmas spirit. Take a look below to see what we have pulled out as the best of this month’s cinematic additions.
Collider
How the Music of Star Wars Has Expanded Past John Williams
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.When discussing the best and most iconic movie scores of all-time, John Williams’ work on the Star Wars franchise is never forgotten. Williams has created countless incredible scores that are still remembered to this day, but over the course of the Star Wars franchise, he’s developed new and exciting themes. In the same way that the franchise evolved, Williams added maturity to his Star Wars scores with each installment. It’s incredible to think that after four decades, Williams could still reinvent and reintroduce the music that we know and love.
Collider
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Collider
'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski on Whether He'd Play Reed Richards Again
It’s a huge moment for the audience when their fan-casting turns up on the screen. One such moment came with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when actor John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of Earth 838 as a part of the Illuminati. Now with a Fantastic Four movie officially set for 2025, fans are still half-heartedly hoping Krasinski can again turn up as a variant of himself. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the actor addressed the fans’ expectations as well as spoke of his experience on the Marvel movie set.
Collider
Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Sequel Series: “He’s Not Okay”
Last June it was announced that HBO was working on a sequel series to Game of Thrones that would focus on the character of Jon Snow. Beyond Kit Harington being attached, not much news on the series has been released. But, after the success of House of the Dragon has reignited audiences' obsession with the world, fans have been clamoring for any new information. So, this past weekend at a Game of Thrones convention, Harrington teases the state of the character.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Letitia Wright Discusses the Film's Post-Credits Scene
The process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be a painful one for such a close-knit cast of actors and a dedicated, hardworking crew. Led by director Ryan Coogler, they were tasked with not only delivering a sequel to a cultural landmark of a film, a legitimate record-breaking box-office smash, and finding a way to continue the franchise while honoring the legacy of its fallen star, Chadwick Boseman.
Collider
New '65' Images Show Adam Driver Hunting Down Dinosaurs
Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company. The movie has been...
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Critics Choice Awards Nominations
The nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday, and one film stands out amongst the pack. The multiverse-spanning sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - known collectively as the Daniels - earned 14 nominations from the Awards committee.
Collider
Christopher Nolan Says 'Oppenheimer' Is "One of the Most Challenging Projects" in His Career
One thing of which you could never accuse Christopher Nolan is shirking when it comes to special effects. During the making of Interstellar, he literally recruited a particle physicist to ensure the representation of a black hole was accurate, although you can be sure if he could have filmed next to an actual black hole, he would have. This dedication to ensuring things are as real as possible have cropped up in other films - the plane hijacking in The Dark Knight Rises, the 747 sequence in Tenet, and the trashing of many, many vehicles during the entire Dark Knight saga.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Have a Release Date?. Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Yet?. Who Are the New and Returning Characters In House of the Dragon Season 2?. Where Does the House of the Dragon Season 2 Story Pick Up?. Game...
