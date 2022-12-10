Read full article on original website
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Skeletal remains found in...
East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
Live And Work In This Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building
Live-work situations have fallen out of vogue, but seem to be making a comeback. Living in the back of your business was a big part of how small business owners of the 1900's kept overhead down. Finding a home that could also be a great place for your business is...
See These Remodeled Home Rentals In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in the Lufkin area trying to find a nice rental unit for around $1,000 a month, I found some really nice ones in the Lufkin area classifieds. There are actually four units on the same property, and they have all been remodeled in a similar fashion. The...
Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Fire breaks out at the shop of a local logging contractor
There were some tense moments at Flurry and Son Logging Co. on Farm to Market Road 776 on Wednesday morning when a large truck used to service heavy equipment caught fire. The fire was reportedly discovered by a passing motorists who did not know where he was and told emergency dispatchers that he was somewhere between Jasper and Louisiana prompting them to first dispatch the volunteers of the East End Fire Department to the scene. However, upon gaining additional information, emergency dispatchers then sent firemen from the Jasper Fire Department to the location.
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award
Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
Parked vehicle yields drugs
SPURGER –A parked vehicle in the middle of the road in the Spurger area yielded a discovery of illegal drugs, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Weatherford said that on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies were out patrolling in the Spurger area near County Road 4415, when they were made aware of the vehicle.
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
