Corrigan, TX

KLTV

Viewer video: Possible tornado moves through Elysian Fields area

Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Skeletal remains found in...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas school closures announced ahead of severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution. DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Much of Deep East Texas

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until for a large portion of Deep East Texas. This watch continues until 10 pm this evening (December 13) The Tornado Watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Trinity, Polk, Shelby, San Augustine, and Sabine Counties. Houston County,...
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Fire breaks out at the shop of a local logging contractor

There were some tense moments at Flurry and Son Logging Co. on Farm to Market Road 776 on Wednesday morning when a large truck used to service heavy equipment caught fire. The fire was reportedly discovered by a passing motorists who did not know where he was and told emergency dispatchers that he was somewhere between Jasper and Louisiana prompting them to first dispatch the volunteers of the East End Fire Department to the scene. However, upon gaining additional information, emergency dispatchers then sent firemen from the Jasper Fire Department to the location.
JASPER, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst

LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill medical roles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved to eliminate a position from the sheriff’s jail medical department. Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have three nurse positions open and are having trouble getting them filled. To temporarily get by, Bridges said the sheriff’s office contracts nurses when needed. He...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TENAHA, TX
KICKS 105

Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award

Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Parked vehicle yields drugs

SPURGER –A parked vehicle in the middle of the road in the Spurger area yielded a discovery of illegal drugs, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Weatherford said that on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies were out patrolling in the Spurger area near County Road 4415, when they were made aware of the vehicle.
SPURGER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX

