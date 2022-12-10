Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Letitia Wright Discusses the Film's Post-Credits Scene
The process of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be a painful one for such a close-knit cast of actors and a dedicated, hardworking crew. Led by director Ryan Coogler, they were tasked with not only delivering a sequel to a cultural landmark of a film, a legitimate record-breaking box-office smash, and finding a way to continue the franchise while honoring the legacy of its fallen star, Chadwick Boseman.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Poster: Keanu Reeves Arrives With a "Courtesy" Reminder
The arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting closer than it seems, and the filmmakers are making sure the fans are in the loop. The Keanu Reeves starring franchise is a massive hit among fans and is among the highly anticipated action movies of the coming year. To remind fans that the film is only 100 days away from its release, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new poster of our favorite hitman looking intently sideways, with a fitting caption: “Consider this a courtesy. 3/24.”
James Gunn to Write New Superman Movie for DC Studios
James Gunn is writing a new Superman film for DC, following the recent announcement of star Henry Cavill's departure from the character. Gunn has confirmed that this project will follow a younger version of the character. Recent comments from the director have stated that the iconic superhero is a "priority" for the studio moving forward, so it makes since that he'll be penning it.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Critics Choice Awards Nominations
The nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday, and one film stands out amongst the pack. The multiverse-spanning sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - known collectively as the Daniels - earned 14 nominations from the Awards committee.
How the Music of Star Wars Has Expanded Past John Williams
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.When discussing the best and most iconic movie scores of all-time, John Williams’ work on the Star Wars franchise is never forgotten. Williams has created countless incredible scores that are still remembered to this day, but over the course of the Star Wars franchise, he’s developed new and exciting themes. In the same way that the franchise evolved, Williams added maturity to his Star Wars scores with each installment. It’s incredible to think that after four decades, Williams could still reinvent and reintroduce the music that we know and love.
New '65' Images Show Adam Driver Hunting Down Dinosaurs
Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company. The movie has been...
'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski on Whether He'd Play Reed Richards Again
It’s a huge moment for the audience when their fan-casting turns up on the screen. One such moment came with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when actor John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of Earth 838 as a part of the Illuminati. Now with a Fantastic Four movie officially set for 2025, fans are still half-heartedly hoping Krasinski can again turn up as a variant of himself. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the actor addressed the fans’ expectations as well as spoke of his experience on the Marvel movie set.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far
Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Have a Release Date?. Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Yet?. Who Are the New and Returning Characters In House of the Dragon Season 2?. Where Does the House of the Dragon Season 2 Story Pick Up?. Game...
All the Winners and Losers of 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus. The White Lotus was somewhat of a minor miracle when it debuted as a limited season in the summer of 2021; produced and conceived amidst the COVI-19 pandemic, Mike White’s haunting social satire was the rare story about “eating the reach” that managed to add something new to the conversation. While White is certainly renowned for his comedic sensibilities, he surprised viewers with his ability to invoke empathy for his characters. The White Lotus became HBO’s new must-see show due to the running theories over who would die before the series’ closure.
New 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Clip Showcases Ancient Riches
Few things say adventure quite like "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence," the battle cry of a generation that was pulled into the exciting action and adventure of Disney's National Treasure franchise. Now, Disney is bringing viewers a new generation of treasure hunters (and protectors) with National Treasure: Edge of History. Set within the same universe as the movies, Edge of History is an expansion of the franchise that follows a new protagonist, Jess (Lisette Olivera), as she learns about her family history. Just a day ahead of the show's premiere, Disney+ has shared a new teaser on what to expect.
Michael B. Jordan Dominates the Ring In New ‘Creed III’ Images
Sylvester Stallone birthed something of a legacy on the back of his rags-to-riches boxing saga Rocky. Whilst it's been more than a decade since Stallone hung up his gloves as his titular hero, the franchise birthed a new generation of the boxing epic in the form of Creed. The franchise chronicles the story of Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky's late best friend Apollo. The first two installments saw Stallone rehash his role as the retired legendary boxer who steps into a mentorship role for Donnie both in and out of the ring. Now, more than four years since the second installment landed in theaters, audiences are gearing up to see Donnie strap his gloves on again with a legacy of his own to create in Creed III.
Patty Jenkins Addresses the 'Wonder Woman 3' Reports Saying She Never Walked Away
In the first public acknowledgment of both the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 and her planned foray into the Star Wars universe with Rogue Squadron, Patty Jenkins has issued a lengthy and passionate statement via Twitter explaining her reasons for no longer working on the former, and issuing a cautious, if encouraging update on the latter.
Christopher Nolan Says 'Oppenheimer' Is "One of the Most Challenging Projects" in His Career
One thing of which you could never accuse Christopher Nolan is shirking when it comes to special effects. During the making of Interstellar, he literally recruited a particle physicist to ensure the representation of a black hole was accurate, although you can be sure if he could have filmed next to an actual black hole, he would have. This dedication to ensuring things are as real as possible have cropped up in other films - the plane hijacking in The Dark Knight Rises, the 747 sequence in Tenet, and the trashing of many, many vehicles during the entire Dark Knight saga.
10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb
The Academy doesn't always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Director Chad Stahelski Says Character Will Face Consequences For His Actions
John Wick has stopped running. The chase is now on. Following the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the slick-suited assassin played in iconic fashion by Keanu Reeves is tired of being hunted, and has become the hunter, taking on The High Table, the underworld authority which dictates "the rules" of the world in which he operates.
'Plane': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Gerard Butler Movie
An action film starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter may seem like an obvious win for everyone, most of all audiences, but Plane has had a surprisingly turbulent ride to the big screen. The rights for this plane crash action flick were first acquired by MadRiver Pictures in 2016 and in 2019 Lionsgate acquired the distribution rights for the movie. This seemingly straightforward deal was significantly complicated by the Covid-19 Pandemic which delayed filming and even caused Lionsgate to briefly abandon the project. But now, finally, despite all the bumps, this tense actioner will finally be landing in theaters on January 13th.
