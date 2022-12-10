Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.

16 HOURS AGO