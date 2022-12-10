Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Accidental shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far...
KSAT 12
Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
KSAT 12
Deadly early-morning crash on West Side highway leaves police with questions
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash on a West Side highway early Tuesday morning has left San Antonio police with a lot of questions. Officers answered the call about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. and found a pedestrian dead on the main lanes of eastbound Highway 90, just east of Loop 410.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies body of man found in ditch in southwest Bexar County
A man’s body that was found in a ditch in southwest Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner. Antonio Fitzgerald, 33, died from a gunshot wound, according to the ME. His death is being ruled a homicide. Fitzgerald’s body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m....
KSAT 12
Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles at emergency response company on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – An emergency response headquarters on the city’s Northeast Side is the latest target of catalytic converter theft. United Medevac said one of its units was disabled after a man stole the catalytic converter out of one it’s on duty emergency units. “It crosses the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot and killed during apparent exchange of gunfire on Northeast Side
SANA TNONIO – A man was shot and killed during an apparent exchange of gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police received a call at 4:55 p.m. for a shooting along Roundtree Ln., near Randolph Blvd. Upon arrival, officials found...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery on North Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police found the wounded man at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 8500 block of Broadway. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers believe the teenager was...
foxsanantonio.com
Man grabs ex-girlfriend by the hair, throws her into pickup during kidnapping, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in jail after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. David Westbrook, 42, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, as well as illegal gun and drug charges. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday along Caddo near Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35 on...
KSAT 12
Witness to suspected DWI crash recounts how he helped save driver, passenger
SAN ANTONIO – A family is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive. San Antonio police said the car was speeding down Babcock Road when it plowed through two...
KSAT 12
15-day suspension for BCSO deputy who failed to lock jail door, leading to inmate beating
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s detention officer was suspended 15 days earlier this year after an investigation determined he failed to lock a jail unit door, leading a group of inmates to assault one another. Deputy Raiden Vasquez was suspended 15 days in August, following the...
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
foxsanantonio.com
Northwest highway reopens after rollover crash forces early morning closure
SAN ANTONIO - A northwest highway has reopened after a rollover crash forced an early morning closure. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Interstate 10 near De Zavala Road. Police said the driver was speeding when he rolled over from the feeder road on to the eastbound lane...
KTSA
Single car crash closes both lanes of IH-10 on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on San Antonio’s Northwest Side had to be re-routed around the scene of a single car crash Monday morning. Police tell KSAT-12 that the crash took place at around 2:45 A.M. on Hausman near the IH-10 access road. The driver lost control...
KSAT 12
SAPD internal affairs probing Helotes bar fight involving off-duty officers
HELOTES, Texas – Multiple San Antonio police officers are being investigated by internal affairs for their possible roles in a fight inside a Helotes bar earlier this year. Three women seen in surveillance video throwing punches, none of them SAPD officers, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the Oct. 8 melee inside Pete’s Place Spirits & More, located in the 14700 block of Old Bandera Rd.
KSAT 12
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
foxsanantonio.com
8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school
Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on part of SW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – A major crash on SW Loop 410 and US Highway 90 West has led to road closures in both directions, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened Sunday evening. Injuries and what led to the crash are unknown at this time. All traffic is being...
