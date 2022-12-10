ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man crashes car through wall, found shot dead on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found shot dead near his car that he crashed through a wall Tuesday on the city’s Northeast Side. When San Antonio police arrived before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard, they found the victim lying on the street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after getting stabbed in the neck during fight

SAN ANTONIO - A fight turned deadly for one man Wednesday night. Officers tell us they were called out Wednesday night just after 9 p.m. for a reported cutting at the Renaissance Village Apartments on the Northeast Side. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during a fight with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD internal affairs probing Helotes bar fight involving off-duty officers

HELOTES, Texas – Multiple San Antonio police officers are being investigated by internal affairs for their possible roles in a fight inside a Helotes bar earlier this year. Three women seen in surveillance video throwing punches, none of them SAPD officers, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the Oct. 8 melee inside Pete’s Place Spirits & More, located in the 14700 block of Old Bandera Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

8-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun, knives to elementary school

Schertz police are investigating an incident where a student brought a loaded handgun to a Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City ISD elementary school. At around 11:40 a.m., officials were told an 8-year-old third grader was in possession of a firearm at Rose Garden Elementary School. A school officer immediately took possession...
SCHERTZ, TX

