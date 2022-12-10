SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments. According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO