ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when struck, killed by truck

MATHEWS, La. (WGNO) — A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said. According to LSP Troop C, detectives responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian around 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11). Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
brproud.com

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Holden man killed in morning crash ran off road, hit tree

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A Holden man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). State Police said 34-year-old Mark Randall Crayton Jr. died after his pickup truck went into a ditch and hit a tree. The crash happened on LA 1036 at John Barber Road after 8 a.m. Crayton failed to make a left-hand curve before the crash, according to LSP.
HOLDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy