brproud.com
GALLERY: See the damage left behind after 3 tornadoes strike Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — People from all around Louisiana continue to assess the damage after a series of tornadoes blew through the Bayou State, including three in WGNO’s direct viewing area on Wednesday. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), residents across the state faced a series of tornadoes that made...
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Supporters fight for books on LGBTQ+ community to remain on library shelves
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control was tasked with an appeal on two books. I Am Jazz and My Rainbow both were voted to not be removed from the shelves. A sea of supporters marched into the St. Tammany Parish Library in Covington on...
Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion...
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when struck, killed by truck
MATHEWS, La. (WGNO) — A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said. According to LSP Troop C, detectives responded to a single-car crash involving a pedestrian around 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11). Police say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 308 near Sugar Mill Road.
Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
Police: Impairment suspected in Washington Parish crash that killed one, injured another
FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Washington Parish man is dead and another was injured after Louisiana State Troopers say they were involved in a crash on LA Highway 25 Sunday night. According to LSP, the crash happened near the intersection of LA 25 and CC Road, south of Franklinton...
Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party.
Wanted man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from Donaldsonville business
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a theft suspect accused of stealing from an area business. The sheriff’s office said detectives are looking to identify the male suspect captured on surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly stole over $900 from a Donaldsonville business.
Holden man killed in morning crash ran off road, hit tree
HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A Holden man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). State Police said 34-year-old Mark Randall Crayton Jr. died after his pickup truck went into a ditch and hit a tree. The crash happened on LA 1036 at John Barber Road after 8 a.m. Crayton failed to make a left-hand curve before the crash, according to LSP.
