Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety and the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a report of suspicious activity that occurred on the Pocatello campus. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m. The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety was informed by the Pocatello Police Department of a possible assailant approaching an individual while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon in the parking lot of University Courts in Pocatello. ...
Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue
A late night apartment fire in Idaho Falls called several engines to the scene. The post Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station
After breaking ground in April, the new Idaho Falls Police Station is well underway and making progress. The post Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
Man charged after pursuit, near head-on crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old Ammon man was charged after allegedly speeding away from officers in his vehicle and almost causing a crash when he drove into oncoming traffic. The incident happened in September, but Tyler Buchmiller was served an arrest warrant on Monday, according to court records. He has also made a court appearance.
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
Idaho State Police to distribute over 400 meals to those in need this week
AMMON — After months of planning and weeks of hard work raising money, Idaho State Police will deliver hundreds of meals this week to those in need. It’s all thanks to local businesses, schools and the community. The “10 Counties of Christmas” event is put on by Idaho...
Pirate themed playground being built south of Pocatello
A stunning pirate themed playground is being created by a man south of Pocatello for his 5-year-old son Patrick and Patrick’s friends. The site for youths, which isn’t completely done, has already been drawing attention from passersby, according to builder and creator Bryan Donyes. And he says his son and his son’s friends enjoy using the site that Donyes is building based on a design from Booth Architecture in Pocatello. ...
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
A 26-year-old Idaho Falls man is in the Teton County, Wyoming jail after being accused of stealing a car and running from law enforcement.
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
‘I’m the one that hit it’: Documents detail fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
POCATELLO — A man police say was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Pocatello had three previous DUIs. Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, has been charged with a felony for vehicular manslaughter after a collision that left one person dead, with his blood-alcohol content readings well over the legal limit.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman was killed Saturday afternoon attempting to cross a street in Pocatello when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver. According to the Pocatello Police Department, the woman was crossing South 5th Ave at around 5:46 p.m. near Jason St when she was hit by a vehicle headed south. Pocatello Police said the driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. Police arrested 64-year-old Darwin Reisner on a charge of vehicular manslaughter. The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police and the Idaho State Police.
Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
Pocatello man facing assault charge now accused of damaging jail, throwing cup of urine at deputy
POCATELLO — A man facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly pulling a gun on another man has now been charged with additional felonies after he allegedly threw a cup of his own urine at a detention deputy. Joseph Cool Goddard, 37, also faces felony charges of injury to...
Francis Cleverley
Francis Wallace Cleverley, 88, passed away at home December 11, 2022. A life long resident of Idaho Falls, Francis lived the past five years with his son in Nampa, Idaho. Per his request, no services will be held. Interment will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery in Jefferson County, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Multiple dogs rescued after fire starts in shed
FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department respond to a residence on South Hawthorn Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire. All the dogs were saved including a...
Biz Buzz: Idaho’s exclusive dealer of the ‘No. 1 selling piano in the world’ opens in Ammon
AMMON – If a musical person in your life is looking for a new instrument or accessory this Christmas, a new business might be able to help. For more than 20 years, Teton Music has been a dealer of “the No. 1 selling piano in the world” throughout Utah. About a month ago, the business’s first eastern Idaho location opened inside the old Deseret Book store at 3025 South 25th East in Ammon.
Fort Hall firefighters save several dogs from kennel fire
FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 PM tonight, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a residence on South Hawthorne Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire. All the dogs were saved including a six-week-old puppy. The fire was extinguished...
