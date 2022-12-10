Sabres Jeff Skinner suspended by the NHL for three games.

Pittsburgh, PA (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres won’t have Jeff Skinner for the next three games. The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Skinner for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face.

This could possibly give Rasmus Asplund a chance to get back into the lineup. Asplund has been scratched for seven of the past eight games.

Buffalo is in Pittsburgh after losing to the Penguins Friday 4-3 in overtime. Join Brian Koziol for the pregame starting at 6:00.