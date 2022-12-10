ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Durant, Kyrie among eight Nets ruled out for Saturday's game in Indiana

By Lou Di Pietro
 4 days ago

It’s going to be a short bench for the Nets tonight, who have ruled out eight players for Saturday’s game against the Pacers, including both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, TJ Warren, and Joe Harris are also out, all six listed as “injury management,” while Royce O’Neale is out for “personal reasons” and Nic Claxton will miss a second straight game due to right hamstring tightness.

Saturday is the second of a back-to-back after the Nets beat Atlanta on Friday, and they’ll head to Indiana down quite a crew – but they do expect to have Yuta Watanabe, who is expected to return after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring issue.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said following Friday night's win that he’ll be looking to get Durant some rest moving forward as his minutes are ‘adding up,’ and the same with O’Neale.

“I’m not sure where he sits at. Him and Royce are probably top five or seven [in the league] in minutes,” Vaughn said. “I’m going to be honest with you. We will always be smart, short-term, long-term. I’ll see how they came from this game, but the minutes are adding up.”

If Watanabe isn’t able to go, the Nets will be down to just eight healthy players, the NBA minimum for a game.

