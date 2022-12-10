ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme

NBC4 Columbus

C.J. Stroud ‘angry’ defending Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is fed up. And it’s not about criticism leveled at him. The now two-time Heisman finalist gave a passionate response when NBC4 sports reporter Justin Holbrock asked him about playing without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson in the College Football Playoff. For […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Pieces of Eight

Ohio State would be replacing John Cooper with Bob Stoops. Everyone knew it. The rumor mill was screaming it into existence, while merely whispering the names of other candidates who were merely for show. It was a little too perfect to be untrue. Ohio State had missed out on Stoops...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers coming back next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State starting linebacker Steele Chambers announced Wednesday he plans to return to play for the Buckeyes next season. “I’m coming back,” Chambers said without hesitation. “I just want three years under my belt at linebacker. I feel like I’ve progressed in just my knowledge of the game but I think […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury

Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Already Has the Trust of Chris Holtmann Late in the Game

Getting buckets is important. Being trusted enough to get a bucket is even more vital. It's certainly still early, but Brice Sensabaugh has had quite a good first nine games of his college career. The No. 64 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class has been one of the most important Buckeyes early on while leading an impressive freshmen class for Chris Holtmann's team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Moves Up to No. 23 in the AP Poll Following Thursday's Win Over Rutgers

The Buckeyes moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Monday. After two weeks at No. 25 in the country, Ohio State improved to No. 23 in the latest iteration of the AP poll. The Buckeyes are fresh off a win in their first Big Ten matchup of the season, beating Rutgers 67-66 with a game-winning Tanner Holden 3-pointer at the buzzer on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH

