TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme

Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Ohio State is Constantly Evaluating Its Transfer Portal Philosophy, But Still Prioritizing Positional Needs and Culture Fits
Throughout his tenure as Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day’s approach to adding transfers has been consistent: Only when he believes a player will be an upgrade at a position of need and when he is confident that player will fit the team’s culture off the field.
C.J. Stroud ‘angry’ defending Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is fed up. And it’s not about criticism leveled at him. The now two-time Heisman finalist gave a passionate response when NBC4 sports reporter Justin Holbrock asked him about playing without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson in the College Football Playoff. For […]
Eleven Warriors
Pieces of Eight
Ohio State would be replacing John Cooper with Bob Stoops. Everyone knew it. The rumor mill was screaming it into existence, while merely whispering the names of other candidates who were merely for show. It was a little too perfect to be untrue. Ohio State had missed out on Stoops...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers coming back next season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State starting linebacker Steele Chambers announced Wednesday he plans to return to play for the Buckeyes next season. “I’m coming back,” Chambers said without hesitation. “I just want three years under my belt at linebacker. I feel like I’ve progressed in just my knowledge of the game but I think […]
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Now Has the No. 1 and No. 2 Overall Prospects in the Recruiting Class of 2024
Ohio State now has commitments from both of the top two prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Having already landed a commitment in May from the class’ No. 1 overall prospect, Dylan Raiola, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from the class’ No. 2 overall prospect on Wednesday when Jeremiah Smith announced his intention to become a Buckeye.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz Commits to Ohio State, Flips from Washington
Ohio State has its quarterback for the 2023 class. Shortly after receiving his offer from the Buckeyes after his official visit to Columbus for the Michigan game on Nov. 26, four-star South Dakota quarterback Lincoln Kienholz officially pulled the trigger and committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, flipping from Washington.
Report: Ohio State Couldn't Pay Enough For 5-Star Recruit
Earlier this year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that it'll most likely take $13 million to keep the team's roster intact due to the emergence of Name, Image and Likeness. Well, it's starting to sound like it may cost more. While on 97.1 The Fan this Tuesday, Ohio...
Ryan Day Keeping Quiet On Prominent Ohio State Injury
Ohio State's Ryan Day is keeping it pretty close to the vest when it comes to the status of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. Asked if the Buckeyes RB would be available for the Peach Bowl against Georgia after being out since Nov. 19 against Maryland, Day didn't have much to offer.
Eleven Warriors
Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan Extends Formal Invite to OSU, Ryan Day Previews Georgia And Discusses NIL Landscape, Transfer Portal
The Buckeyes head to Atlanta in less than two weeks. Ohio State, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff, takes on No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl, which hosts a semifinal matchup that will decide one of the two participants in this year's national championship game. To discuss...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Already Has the Trust of Chris Holtmann Late in the Game
Getting buckets is important. Being trusted enough to get a bucket is even more vital. It's certainly still early, but Brice Sensabaugh has had quite a good first nine games of his college career. The No. 64 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class has been one of the most important Buckeyes early on while leading an impressive freshmen class for Chris Holtmann's team.
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
Fixing the Heisman, NIL frustrations, Ohio State staff changes and cake batter: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants covering three primary areas:. First, his Heisman vote and why it was difficult, Lincoln Riley vs. Ryan Day quarterbacks and the Heisman, and how the Heisman Trophy could be fixed in future years. Then...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers St. Frances Academy's Blake Woodby, Ify Obidegwu, Kevyn Humes and Edrees Farooq
It was a good day to be a defensive back at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Four players from the Maryland powerhouse picked up Ohio State offers Monday, delivered by safeties coach Perry Eliano. Two players are from the 2024 class, and two are slotted in the 2025 cycle. We dive into each of the offers below.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's CBS Sports Classic Matchup With North Carolina
North Carolina hasn't been the team most expected to see through its first 10 games. The Tar Heels, who entered the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25, have lost four of their past five games after finishing the 2021-22 season as the national runner-ups in the NCAA Tournament.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Moves Up to No. 23 in the AP Poll Following Thursday's Win Over Rutgers
The Buckeyes moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Monday. After two weeks at No. 25 in the country, Ohio State improved to No. 23 in the latest iteration of the AP poll. The Buckeyes are fresh off a win in their first Big Ten matchup of the season, beating Rutgers 67-66 with a game-winning Tanner Holden 3-pointer at the buzzer on Thursday.
