LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF and Collectables & More are giving away prizes during the 12 Days of Collectables & More. Today is day nine of the fun event. Each day, WLAF Radio is taking the first 10 callers when prompted by Big Josh to qualify for a chance to win one of that day’s three prizes. Also, on 1450wlaf.com, all you have to do is send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com right now, and the first 10 emails received qualify for a chance to win. Please tell us your name and phone number in the email.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO