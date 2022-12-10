Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada.

Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald Bay State Park and D.L. Bliss State Park.

Snow removal crews are “working around the clock” throughout the storm to keep major highways open in the Sierra, according to Caltrans.

Provided by Caltrans District 3

As of 10:15 a.m., R2 chain controls are in place along I-80 westbound from Truckee to Nyack and eastbound from Nyack to Boca.

In the Sacramento Valley, Metro Fire shared at 9:49 a.m. that several downed powerlines trapped drivers in their car. No injuries were reported and SMUD vehicles were in route.

Provided by Metro Fire of Sacramento

The downed powerlines were in the area of Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard in southeastern Sacramento County.

The National Weather Service Sacramento Office also issued a “minor street flooding” for Sacramento, southern Placer, northern San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter and Yolo counties.

This warning will last through 3:15 p.m. on Saturday and residents are expected to experience local ponding on area roadways and rises in small streams and creeks.

