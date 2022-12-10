Read full article on original website
Overdose leads to negligent homicide charge for Amsterdam man
An investigation into an overdose death in Amsterdam ends with a man in jail, charged with negligent homicide. A member of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded last June to a residence of a person unresponsive in car. Police say the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. Christian Vega,...
Police: Illegal drugs, gun found during search of Albany home
An illegal gun and drugs are off the streets of Albany, and a man is under arrest. Police searched the Park Avenue home of Albert Jackson, 48, on Tuesday morning. Inside was powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded handgun, say police. Jackson faces weapons and drug charges. He was...
Hearing adjourned in New Scotland murder case; motion to dismiss charges pending
Attorneys appeared Wednesday in Albany County Court for a murder case that received national attention in April, when a man from New Scotland was found stabbed to death in his home. Jacob Klein, 41, is accused of murdering Philip Rabadi, 35, the husband of a woman police said Klein had...
Nassau woman accused of driving wrong-way on Northway while drunk
A Nassau woman is under arrest after police say she was driving backward on the Northway, early Sunday morning. Ellissa Carmin, 30, was found near Wilton. She was drunk at the time, say state police – who add they found cocaine within her car and that she injured a trooper while in custody.
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
Search underway for missing 16-year-old Albany boy
Albany police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Na’eem Thompson was last seen leaving his home on Mount Hope Drive Monday night, say police. He is Black, 5 ft., 9 in. and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and black hair. He was last seen wearing black...
Man killed in Coxsackie crash while plowing snow
A man is dead after getting in a crash while plowing a parking lot on Sunday night. It happened at the Essendant Distribution Center in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, from Catskill was plowing a parking lot when he crashed into a box trailer and caught on fire, say police. The...
Colonie pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car
A man is in serious condition after being hit by a car near Colonie Center. It happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian is James Taft, 59, of Schenectady, say police. He’s at Albany Medical Center. After interviewing witnesses and the driver, police say there are no charges currently...
Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen
Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man
David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
Schenectady apartments torn down after fire
An apartment building that caught fire in Schenectady on Tuesday morning was torn down later in the day. Emergency crews were called to the building in the area of 312 Georgetta Dix Plaza around 4 a.m. Flames quickly spread from the second floor to the roof. There were four apartments...
Cobleskill students “shop with a cop”
COBLESKILL — In an annual holiday tradition, deputies and officers partner with children to “shop with a cop” at Walmart. “Things went awesome,” said Cobleskill Police Officer Justin Richards. “He got a lot of toys, got a lot of gifts for his family. It was nice.”
Rensselaer County Executive McLaughlin discloses cancer diagnosis
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced that he is battling prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, made the announcement Wednesday morning. He says his doctors are currently mapping out a course of treatment and that the cancer was detected early. McLaughlin also plans to remain on the job as county executive while...
Legacy fund to honor Albany County murder victim raises $88,000
The Albany Medical College “Philip Rabadi Legacy Fund” has now raised more than $88,000. The fund was started in honor of Rabadi, 35, a New Scotland man who was murdered earlier this year. The money goes towards supporting scholarships for students at Albany Medical College. Rabadi received his master’s degree from the school.
Beech-Nut demolition plans move ahead in Montgomery County
Montgomery County is set to award the contract to demolish the old Beech-Nut plant. It’s part of the redevelopment of the site, that sits off Exit 29 of the Thruway, in the town of Canajoharie. The work would be on the western part of the Beech-Nut plant. The plant...
Code blue extreme called
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society is calling a code blue alert for Tuesday night. Code blue is called when the temperature is expected to be less than 32 degrees, including wind chill. Homeless residents of Albany can go to Capital City Rescue Mission, the Lutheran Church or the IPH...
Malta brewing company creates special beer to help area fire departments
Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta recently brewed a special beer called “Amber Embers” to benefit two local, volunteer fire departments. The owners of the brewery – Brian Fox and Nathan Rogers – along with Malta Ridge Volunteer Firefighter Jeff Stack, stopped by NewsChannel 13 to talk about the brewery and how you can help.
We Salute You: Robert Peeler
Please join us in saluting Army Corporal Robert Peeler of Fultonville. The 95-year-old father, grandfather and great-grandfather served in Germany during the 1950s. He later worked at the Navy Depot in Scotia. His family says he loves telling stories of the old days. Thank you for your service.
Watervliet’s longtime Purple Pub closing after 50 years
The Purple Pub Restaurant in Maplewood (Watervliet) – known for pizza and wings – will close on December 30, after 50 years in business. The owners, Greg and Bob Rentz made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. They say the reason for closing is due to multiple reasons,...
Albany welcomes new ‘hot chicken’ chain to Capital Region
The Capital Region is welcoming a new fast-food chain. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its doors in Albany this Friday. You’ll find the new location at 1206 Western Avenue. The chicken joint started as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot and has now grown to more than 70 locations across the country.
