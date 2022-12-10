ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center.

Nursing was a big hit at the ceremony, as Latrona Lanier was selected as Albany Tech’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. Lanier teaches in ATC’s associate of science Nursing program.

Related
The Albany Herald

Three Dougherty County schools designated 'in need of comprehensive support and improvement'

ALBANY — Three Dougherty County School System schools were among those identified in the state among the lowest 5% in overall readiness component scores and as needing additional resources to improve student performance. The 116 schools identified statewide, which includes Dougherty schools Alice Coachman and Northside Elementary Schools and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Well-known former Darton coach passes away

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The well-known former soccer coach at Darton State College died Monday night in Thomasville. Ken Veilands, 59, died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports as a cardiac issue. The coroner’s office said Veilands was driving toward his home when he had...
THOMASVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

244 set to graduate in ABAC commencement

TIFTON — Tracy Brundage will preside over her first fall commencement exercises as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Thursday when 244 graduates accept diplomas in two ceremonies. Campus Communications Coordinator Jordan Beard, who coordinates the ceremonies, said the 10 a.m. event will include graduates from the...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Second Checkers franchise opens in northwest Albany

ALBANY — Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Albany. Located at 2703 Dawson Road, the restaurant held its grand opening on Tuesday. Albany residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes — alongside Checkers’ seasoned fries, which have been voted No. 1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Achiever’s Salon celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Despite the dreary weather, the mood was cheerful as many gathered Monday morning for the official opening of Achiever’s Salon on 621 S. West Street in Bainbridge. Hosted by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce, owner Carolyn Cheatem cut the ribbon and, according to Cheatem, fulfilled a promise she made a long time ago.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Joins Ascend Hotel Collection

The Windsor Hotel is the latest addition to the growing Ascend Hotel Collectio. Situated in the heart of downtown Americus, Georgia, the five-story Victorian-style hotel provides visitors with convenient access to the city's popular attractions, while paying homage to its unique charm and rich history. Originally built in 1892, the...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Clark’s 20 points leads Hurricanes in victory over Albany State

AMERICUS – GSW junior guard Jordan Clark poured in 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting to lead the Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) to a 74-56 win over Albany State on Wednesday, December 7 at the Storm Dome. Three other Hurricanes scored in double...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
THOMASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Court of appeals set to review Georgia's medical marijuana bid process

ATLANTA - In Adel Georgia, at the Trulieve medical marijuana plant it looked like - after two years - there was finally progress in the marijuana medicine front in Georgia. Two hours to the east, in Glenville, state Rep. Bill Werkheiser points to another medical cannabis facility under construction. Werkheiser was one of those smiling faces during Botanical Sciences’ ribbon cutting.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in southwest Georgia hours after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. He told WALB-TV the child’s father jumped in and tried to […]
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

