Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor

ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center.

Nursing was a big hit at the ceremony, as Latrona Lanier was selected as Albany Tech’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. Lanier teaches in ATC’s associate of science Nursing program.