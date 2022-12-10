ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Transmission outage knocks out power to Ohop Mutual Light Co. customers

By Debbie Cockrell
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A power outage that began Friday night continued into Saturday morning for some residents in East Pierce County.

Ohop Mutual Light Company, serving thousands of customers in East Pierce County areas, saw an overnight transmission outage affecting substations.

Repairs were slow going as the utility first had to repair lines, then work with Tacoma Power crews on bringing the grid back to life.

In an overnight update , a company representative explained that Ohop was working with Tacoma Power transmission service crews to find the cause of the outage affecting customers in the areas of Eatonville, Graham and Roy.

The utility, in social media updates posted after 10 a.m. Saturday, was advising residents still without power to “turn off your large load breakers (heating, etc.). This will help us restore your power more efficiently. Once power is restored, slowly turn them back on.”

The utility in a Saturday morning update noted that the transmission outage was still affecting the Lynch Creek Substation including Ski Park and Orville Road areas.

No further details were immediately available.

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
