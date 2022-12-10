Read full article on original website
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
WAAY-TV
Former football star living in North Alabama gets big surprise from his alma mater, Ole Miss
Part of what makes the holiday season so special is providing for those in need when they least expect it. A former Ole Miss football standout who was born and raised in Town Creek received an early Christmas gift Monday. Chris "Creek" Mitchell received love from friends, family and the university that he once gave his blood, sweat and tears for.
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
