Effective: 2022-12-14 19:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Wilbur, Grand Coulee, Lamona, Quincy, Ralston, Ephrata, Ritzville, Moses Lake, Othello, Electric City, Stratford, Creston, Odessa, Harrington, Coulee Dam, Winchester, and Coulee City. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Slick travel with patchy black ice will also be possible with temperatures below freezing.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO