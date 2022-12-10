Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Clippers-Wizards Game

Bradley Beal is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards.

On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers, but they will be without one of their best players for the game.

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has been ruled out (hamstring) for the third straight game.

The former Florida star is averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 18 games.

He is also shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.

The Wizards got off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season but have been struggling over the last few weeks.

They enter Saturday night in the middle of a five-game losing streak, and are 2-8 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

At home, they have been solid, going 8-5 in the 13 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.

On Friday night, the Wizards lost 121-111 to the Indiana Pacers on the road in Indianapolis.

Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma combined for 56 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

If they can get healthy, the trio of Beal, Kuzma and Porzingis has the potential to make the 2023 NB Playoffs.

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 7-7 in 14 games, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.