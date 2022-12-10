Events in and around the valley this weekend

REGIONAL – There are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit the weekend of December 10 in and around the valley. From Kittitas County all the way down to the blues, there are plenty of ways to get in the holiday spirit or spend time with loved ones this weekend. Here are some of the events. If you have more, send them our way at news@kappkvew.com Events will be added and this will be updated throughout the weekend as more requests come in!

BENTON COUNTY

2nd Annual Pup Crawl – The Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue

On December 10, The Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue is hosting its 2nd annual Pup Crawl. All the furry fun starts at 4 p.m. Several local breweries, distilleries, wineries and cellars will be around Henderson Loop in Richland. This is located in the Kingsgate/Horn rapids area off of Highway 240. There will be drink specials at Longship Cellars, Iconic Brewing, Solar Spirits, Southern Cross Winery, Bombing Range Brewing Company and White Bluffs Brewing. There will also be a silent auction, ornament decorating, Snappy Camper Photo Booth, Fast and Curryous Food Truck, Ugly Dog Sweater Contest, puppies, The Pit Bull Pen trivia and rescue merchandise for sale all to help support dogs in need in our community. It’s rumored even SANTA will be dropping by! Your dogs are also welcomed to come to all the festivities. Children are also welcome, but there are some establishments that will only allow 21 years of age and over, so keep that in mind. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to care for the many dogs that come through our rescue. Your donations will provide medical care, food, vaccinations, spay/neutering, micro chipping, vet checks and more for community dogs in need.

Operation Candy Cane Food Drive – Benton County Fire District 4

The Nutcracker – Mid-Columbia Ballet

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Pasco Winterfest – City of Pasco

The City of Pasco is hosting its annual Winterfest in Volunteer Park from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be music and entertainment, along with crafts and games in a large heated tent. Santa will be stopping by to visit with children and at 5:15 p.m., the Heritage Tree will be lit. There will also be a grand prize drawing for the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt.

Wreath Making Event – Franklin County Saddle Club

The Franklin County Saddle Club is hosting a wreath making event on December 10 that will benefit the Benton Franklin 4H Horse Program. Learn how to make a wreath or order one and have it made for you! Cost is $25 and it includes all of the supplies. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Franklin County Saddle Club, located at 2801 North Road 60 in Pasco.

KITTITAS COUNTY

U Cut Christmas Trees – Badger Pocket Christmas Tree Farm

Bring your friends and family for a day at the Badger Pocket Christmas Tree Farm! You get to cut down your own tree and can pick from white firs, blue spruces and scotch pines. Helpers will be on site to help with the cut and carry. Prices are from $30 to $70. Enjoy free hot chocolate, cider, cookies and green trimmings. Kids also get to walk away with a free gift and they get a chance to see a talking Christmas tree! $10 of your purchase will be donated to community groups. The farm is open through Sunday, December 11 and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm is located at 434 Biltmore Drive in Ellensburg.

The Grinch Crashes Dubstep’s Christmas Recital – Dubstep Studio

MORROW COUNTY

The Grinch will be in town to carry on comedic holiday traditions and amazing performances. Cle Elum and Ellensburg classes will be performing classical and new seasonal music that will be sure to please the soul on December 10. Sprinkle in a little Grinch on top of all the Christmas spirit and come have a laugh. You’ll see performances from ages 2-18. You’ll get a photo with the Grinch. A $5 donation at the door is requested for guests age 4 and up. Children under 3 years of age and dancers get in free! Dubstep Studio is located at Morgan Performing Arts Center, 400 E. First Ave. in Ellensburg.

Boardman Winter Market – Boardman Chamber of Commerce & Sage Center

The Boardman Winter Market will take place Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at the Port of Boardman Riverfront Center, located at 2 Marine Drive NE. There is no admission fee.

UMATILLA COUNTY

WALLA WALLA COUNTY

2022 Holiday Market – Walla Walla Fairgrounds

Enjoy shopping from local artisans offering a wide variety of hand crafted products. Unique gift items, home decor, handmade jewelry fashions and more. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come early for the best selection. Located at 363 Orchard Street in Walla Walla.

Christmas Open House – Frazier Farmstead Museum

The Frazier Farmstead Museum is hosting a Christmas Open House on December 10 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. The museum will be decked out in Christmas decor and there will be LIVE music y “Living Room Suite.” There will be a craft for kids and Santa will be stopping by around 1 p.m. Bring your Christmas wish list and find the perfect gift in the Gift Shop. Admission is free and it will be fun for the whole family!

YAKIMA COUNTY

Toys for Tots Annual Drive – Splash Express Car Wash

On December 10, Splash Express Car Wash in Yakima and in Union Gap will be hosting its 12th Annual Toy Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This drive benefits the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. You can bring in a new, unwrapped toy to benefit children in the Yakima Valley. If you don’t have time to shop for a toy, don’t worry! Marine personnel will be onsite collecting money to purchase the toys that are needed. Bring the kids along and help them get into the spirit of giving. At the Union Gap location, Bruckner Truck & Equipment, formerly known as Mobile Fleet Service, will be showing off their fully restored and decorated 1961 Mack Truck. This festive truck is known as the “Sleigh-Mobile” and it is decked out with twinkling holiday lights! If you buy a car wash and donate a toy, Splash Express will donate another $3 per wash to the Toys for Tots program. For the Union Gap location, click here . For the Yakima location, click here .

Holiday Bazaar – Valley Mall

On December 10, the Holiday Bazaar will take place at Valley Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come celebrate our local artisans, crafters, food processors and more! While you’re at the mall you can see Santa, grab gifts for the whole family. There will be free tote bags to the first 100 customers.

Letters to Santa – Yakima Parks and Recreation

On Saturday, December 10, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Yakima Parks and Recreation is hosting the 3rd annual drive-thru Letters to Santa event. This takes place at the Public Works Facility, located at 2301 Fruitvale Boulevard. This event will feature music, Yakima Christmas Trucks and a special mailbox for letters to Santa. There will also be Christmas-themed inflatable displays. During the event, there will be special treats for the children that includes candy, gloves and small activity sets. Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance and will be greeting cars as they arrive at the mailbox to drop off their letters to Santa. Signs will direct the traffic and police officers will be on site to help with the flow. Here’s how to make the drive a success:

Approach the Public Works facility off of 16 th Avenue on to J Street heading west

Avenue on to J Street heading west Turn left on 21 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard

Turn right into the Public Works parking lot

After driving through the event, exit the parking lot and turn right on Fruitvale Boulevard

REGIONAL

The Salvation Army $20 Challenge

