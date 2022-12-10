Wausau, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Wausau and are excited to kick it off with the release of the 2023 schedule! The Woodchucks will start their 2023 season play on Memorial Day in Madison before opening at home at 6:05pm on Tuesday, May 30 against those same Mallards. They will then host the Lakeshore Chinooks for two games at home on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:05pm, and Thursday, June 1 at 6:35pm to round out their opening home stand. New this year, first pitch for all Monday night home games will be at 6:05pm. Gates will open at 5:05pm on Mondays.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO