2022-23 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Girls Wrestling Schedule
Match 01-05-23 7:00PM Wausau East Away vs. Wausau East Wausau East High School. Match 01-19-23 7:00PM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point Stevens Point Area Senior High School. Match 01-26-23 7:00PM DC Everest Away vs. DC Everest DC Everest High School. Conference Meet 02-04-23 10:00AM Merrill Away vs. Merrill, DC...
2022-23 Marshfield Tigers Boys Wrestling Schedule
1st Day of practice 11-14-22 TBD Marshfield High School TBA. Invitational 12-29-22 9:00AM Holmen Away vs. Holmen, Goodhue, La Crosse Central, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Caledonia Area Public Schools, Logan, Westby Area, Winona Senior, New Richmond, Lewiston-Altura, Eastview, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Wausau West, Viroqua, Cannon Falls, West Salem, Hudson, Chatfield, Orono, Spencer, Aquinas, Sparta, Tomah, Adams-Friendship, DC Everest, Lodi, La Crescent-Hokah, Stanley-Boyd, Stoughton, Pulaski, Luxemburg-Casco, Stratford, Cashton, Verona, North Crawford, Athens (Cloverwood), Auburndale.., Belmont, Boscobel, Cuba City, Dodgeville, Evansville, Ithaca, Kickapoo, Mauston, Mineral Point, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, Oconto Falls Panthers, Port Washington, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, Riverdale, Royall, Sheboygan Falls, Waunakee, DeSoto, South St. Paul, Medford, Bay Port, Lancaster, Iowa-Grant, Hastings, Baraboo, Bloomington Kennedy.
Woodchucks’ 30th Season Schedule Released
Wausau, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Wausau and are excited to kick it off with the release of the 2023 schedule! The Woodchucks will start their 2023 season play on Memorial Day in Madison before opening at home at 6:05pm on Tuesday, May 30 against those same Mallards. They will then host the Lakeshore Chinooks for two games at home on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:05pm, and Thursday, June 1 at 6:35pm to round out their opening home stand. New this year, first pitch for all Monday night home games will be at 6:05pm. Gates will open at 5:05pm on Mondays.
2022-23 Auburndale Eagles Boys Basketball Schedule
Game 11-22-22 7:15PM Colby Away vs. Colby Colby High School. Game 11-29-22 7:15PM Marathon Away vs. Marathon Marathon High School. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top...
Mosinee’s Freiboth, Lakeland’s Ouimette Named to WBCA Division 2 All-State Girls Basketball Team
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its Division 2 All-State Girls Team, and the team includes a pair of area athletes: Mosinee senior Lexi Freiboth and Lakeland junior Julianna Ouimette. WBCA Division 2 All-State. Sydney Cherney, soph., Reedsburg. Trista Fayta, soph., Notre Dame. Gracie Grzesk, soph., Notre Dame. Sarah...
All-Marawood Conference Football Team led by Players of the Year Healy(Colby) Dorshorst(Auburndale)
Trayton Weber Auburndale 3 12 6’0″ 175 *First Team. Cooper Hoeksema Marathon 11 11 6’1″ 180 Second Team. RECEIVER (Old Flanker/Slotback position & Split End):. Alex Willfahrt Auburndale 11 12 6’3″ 185 *First Team. Leyton Schuett Edgar 9 10 6’3″ 165 First Team...
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address...
Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids December 19 & 20
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) -By donating blood, you can give someone the most precious gift of all – the gift of life. Blood supplies remain very low, and it only takes about an hour; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in the former...
2022-23 Thorp Cardinals Girls Basketball Schedule
Game 11-15-22 7:30PM Augusta Away vs. Augusta Augusta High School. Game 12-02-22 7:15PM Bloomer Away vs. Bloomer Bloomer High School. Game/Non-Conf. 12-08-22 7:15PM Cornell Away vs. Cornell Cornell High School. Game 12-13-22 7:15PM Greenwood Away vs. Greenwood Greenwood High School. Game 12-27-22 7:30PM Athens Away vs. Athens Athens High School.
Obituary for Ray Lang
Raymond J. Lang, 80, Rozellville, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Rozellville, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. Andrew’s Church. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Obituary for Marlisa Kaas
Marlisa Sue Kaas, 54, Marshfield, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will take place at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Union Cemetery in Kaukauna.
Aspirus to Host Cancer Support Group Sharing Meetings
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus will host a women’s cancer support group sharing meeting on Monday, January 9, and a men’s cancer support group sharing meeting on Tuesday, January 10. Both meetings will be from 5:15 to 6:15 pm in the Aspirus Riverview Hospital Lower Level Conference Center, 410 Dewey Street, Wisconsin Rapids.
Street Division preparing for winter storm approaching
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Tuesday, December 13, at 6:00 PM until Wednesday, December 14, at noon. A Winter Storm Watch also has been updated to be in effect from Wednesday, December 14, at noon until Thursday, December 15 at 9:00 AM. The Street Division is currently preparing for the anticipation of heavy snow and icy conditions by equipping pieces of snow removal equipment with front plows, side plows and salt spreaders.
Rotary Winter Wonderland Closed December 14 Due to Weather
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Rotary Winter Wonderland has announced it will be closed on Wednesday, December 14 due to weather. It is expected to reopen on Thursday unless conditions remain dangerous. Pending weather, Rotary Winter Wonderland is open nightly through December 31 from 5:00-9:00pm. Admission is free with a...
