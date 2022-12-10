Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Related
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
themainewire.com
Open Investigation: Assault Charges Filed in Bangor High School Beating: Bangor PD
The Bangor Police Department said Thursday assault charges have been filed against a Bangor High School student who assaulted another student on school grounds in October and the attack is still under investigation. A Bangor PD spokesman declined to say whether the assault was being investigated as a hate crime...
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
Four maritime college students die in fiery SUV crash on last day of fall term
Castine, Maine — Several hundred students, faculty and local residents turned out Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil for four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in a fiery SUV crash. Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, addressed the somber event on the lawn of Leavitt Hall after spending...
Police Investigating Car on Fire in the Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine
The Bangor Police Department said a car was on fire and partially in the Penobscot River early Monday morning near Cascade Park on State Street. 21-Year-Old Woman Rescued from Car on Fire in the Penobscot River. A 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital. Officials said she was the driver...
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
28-Year-Old Man Arrested after Driving onto the Airfield at the Augusta State Airport
A 28-year-old man from Skowhegan was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly drove onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport and crashed a pickup truck through a gate. The Driver Crashed Through a Gate after Driving onto the Tarmac. Police took Corey Adams into custody shortly after he drove onto...
28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates
According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
wabi.tv
Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
foxbangor.com
A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure
FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 1