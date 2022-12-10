ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castine, ME

WMTW

Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm

ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Doug Stewart

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
92 Moose

28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates

According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure

FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
FREEDOM, ME
