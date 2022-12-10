Read full article on original website
Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hear Lincoln Riley’s Incredible Story About Mike Leach Talking To A Complete Stranger On The Phone For 90 Minutes
Last night, the college football world was left in shock after it was revealed that legendary college football coach, and current head coach at Mississippi State Mike Leach had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. Leach is currently in critical condition, and according to...
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral
The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers, Jimmy Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing ...
Samson Okunlola, 5-star offensive tackle, down to 4, set to commit Thursday
Thayer Academy (Massachusetts) five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is set to announce his commitment Thursday. And the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect, is officially down to four - Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State: While Okunlola has ...
Miami loses Commitment of a Top Prospect
Miami is now without the commitment of Connor Lew.
Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest
More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas
In 1999, the Sooners' offensive coordinator left a play sheet on the field to be discovered by the Longhorns, causing "pandemonium" and nearly engineering an upset.
College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
Bob Stoops Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday
Bob Stoops is one of countless football coaches who crossed paths with Mike Leach, who passed away Monday evening. The longtime Oklahoma head coach hired Leach as his offensive coordinator in 1999. Leach parlayed the position into Texas Tech's head-coaching job the following year. On Tuesday, Stoops paid tribute to...
Former Ohio State Star Reveals What NFL Referee Told Him
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of calls he's getting from NFL officials. And on Monday, the former Ohio State star tweeted what one referee told him. "I ain’t got a call all season…" Wilson tweeted. "One ref told me 'this ain’t [Ohio]...
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
Jaguars find competitive locker room ping-pong builds team bonding, but who is the best?
Back in training camp and now deep into the season, the Jaguars have consistently extolled the virtues of team chemistry, which many view as a byproduct of head coach Doug Pederson making it a priority. Among the many ways that bonding has manifested itself comes from a Butterfly brand, 9-foot by 5-foot blue...
Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits
One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future. Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power. According to a report...
Husker Dan: Matt Rhule Is Off and Running
But the new Nebraska head coach must face some challenges.
