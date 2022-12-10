ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach

As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest

More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Is Reportedly Still In Jail

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remains in jail as of Monday afternoon. Beard was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges on Monday morning, less than 24 hours before his team's game later this evening. As of this morning, Beard remained in jail. "As of 9 a.m., Beard remains in the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Bob Stoops Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday

Bob Stoops is one of countless football coaches who crossed paths with Mike Leach, who passed away Monday evening. The longtime Oklahoma head coach hired Leach as his offensive coordinator in 1999. Leach parlayed the position into Texas Tech's head-coaching job the following year. On Tuesday, Stoops paid tribute to...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Reveals What NFL Referee Told Him

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of calls he's getting from NFL officials. And on Monday, the former Ohio State star tweeted what one referee told him. "I ain’t got a call all season…" Wilson tweeted. "One ref told me 'this ain’t [Ohio]...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Major College Quarterback Plans 2 Big Transfer Visits

One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is reportedly taking two important visits in the near future. Longtime Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong announced his plans to transfer following the 2022 season. He's already lined up visits to a Big Ten and Big 12 power. According to a report...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy