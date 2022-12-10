ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzRwx_0jeLGbzc00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor.

Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a 5-minute major and a match penalty.

The league's Department of Player Safety ruled that Skinner “aggressively and purposefully” struck Guentzel. Skinner will lose forfeit $145,945 in salary for missing three games.

This is the second suspension of Skinner's 13-year career. He was suspended two games in 2012 while playing for Carolina for kicking St. Louis forward Scott Nichol with the bottom of his skate.

The Penguins and Sabres were scheduled to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Remember back in the 2021 NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders didn't score a SINGLE rushing touchdown? That seems like an unreal thing, but yes, it happened. And it absolutely sucked. Thankfully, this season is making us forget about that catastrophe. After all, Sanders is already up to 11 rushing scores in 13 weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN during 'Monday Night Countdown'

ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during "Monday Night Countdown." Griffin said he meant to use a different word. The incident occurred as the "Monday Night Countdown" crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success this season. Griffin was trying to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
213K+
Followers
147K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy