Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Walton, blocking traffic

WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Walton, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries Beechmont and Church Place in Linwood

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Church Place in Linwood. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-275 westbound nr. Montgomery Road

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 westbound near Montgomery Road, on the shoulder. Injury status unknown, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of crash with injuries

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close I-71/75 in Covington after semi-truck crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Covington Police have announced that northbound I-71/75 will be closed from 12th Street on while Cincinnati police work on clearing the crash from the Brent Spence Bridge. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road, Colerain Township

NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle crash into residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. — Vehicle crash into a residence on Highway Avenue in Ludlow. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
LUDLOW, KY
linknky.com

Wrecks causing backups on NB 71/75 heading into Ohio

Two different wrecks are causing backups on 71/75 northbound this morning, causing backups from the Brent Spence all to way back to I-275. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting other wrecks dotting I-71/75 near Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell, and one more just north of I-275. The first wreck is...
FORT MITCHELL, KY

