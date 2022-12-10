ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
KSLTV

Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
lastwordonnothing.com

In Utah, Out of Service

Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
ksl.com

This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
KSLTV

Legislative committee sets aside $400M for Utah tax cuts next year

SALT LAKE CITY — A legislative committee on Tuesday set aside $400 million for tax cuts to be decided upon next year and approved budget recommendations for the upcoming general session according to a ksl.com report. The Utah Legislature‘s Executive Appropriations Committee agreed to set aside $545 million to...
The Center Square

Utah deletes TikTok account, bans app on state devices

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined other governors in banning social media app TikTok from state-owned devices, citing security concerns. “China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity,” Cox said Monday in a news release. “As a result, we’ve deleted our TikTok account and ordered the same on all state-owned devices. We must protect Utahns and make sure that the people of Utah can trust the state’s security systems.” ...
KSLTV

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential...
ABC 4

Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...

