Utah is the worst state for elder care, according to a new study
Utah may be the worst state in the nation when it comes to care and abuse for its 65 or older population, according to a study published by WalletHub on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok, amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app.All Posts. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last...
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
Utah is looking at reevaluating bachelor’s degree requirements in its hiring processes while asking private businesses to do the same.
KSLTV
SLC man designs Pride version of Utah state flag that people can purchase
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man has created a different version of the newly re-designed Utah state flag by meshing it with the Progress Pride flag. The design is now on sale to the public in both flag and sticker form. In his home office, Riley...
KSLTV
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies
PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
KSLTV
Eight Utahns charged for $100 million dietary fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury indicted multiple Utahns for their involvement in an online scheme selling nutraceutical, CBD, and dietary supplement products. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah announced that eight Utahns and one Washington resident are facing 18 counts of criminal activity, which are:
lastwordonnothing.com
In Utah, Out of Service
Last night I spent time with a friend who doesn’t have a cell phone. Can you imagine that? He shrugged and said he finds he doesn’t really need one. He had a flip phone for a while, then 3G went offline and he decided not to re-up. I wanted to cling to the hem of his robe and have him drag me with him, but I realized I might be as bad for him as owning a phone. So I left him alone. Which brings up this post of mine that ran in 2017, as true now if not more.
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
KSLTV
Utah leaders react to findings from state election systems and controls audit
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders are reacting to an audit that was released Tuesday, showing no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors, or significant fraud in the state’s election systems. Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she’s pleased with the findings of the...
What auditors found in Utah’s 2022 primary election
The Legislative Auditor General revealed small differences in votes counted and ballots processed in Utah’s 2022 primary election. Auditors found no evidence of systematic problems, widespread errors or significant fraud.
ksl.com
This state will charge for plastic, paper grocery bags in stores
DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, a new Colorado law will require that everyone pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bag they require for store purchases. The plan is to transition shoppers to reusable bags, eventually banning single-use bags altogether. A handful of Utah cities have...
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake Collaborative offers internships for 2023 Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY — Two interns will have the opportunity to work with multiple Utah news outlets in covering the 2023 Utah Legislative Session. The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is giving applicants a chance to help cover legislation related to water conservation, notably the Great Salt Lake and its watershed.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
KSLTV
Legislative committee sets aside $400M for Utah tax cuts next year
SALT LAKE CITY — A legislative committee on Tuesday set aside $400 million for tax cuts to be decided upon next year and approved budget recommendations for the upcoming general session according to a ksl.com report. The Utah Legislature‘s Executive Appropriations Committee agreed to set aside $545 million to...
Utah deletes TikTok account, bans app on state devices
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined other governors in banning social media app TikTok from state-owned devices, citing security concerns. “China’s access to data collected by TikTok presents a threat to our cybersecurity,” Cox said Monday in a news release. “As a result, we’ve deleted our TikTok account and ordered the same on all state-owned devices. We must protect Utahns and make sure that the people of Utah can trust the state’s security systems.” ...
KSLTV
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential...
ABC 4
Gov. Spencer Cox removes bachelor’s degree requirement for state government jobs
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State Governor Spencer Cox launched a “skills-first” hiring initiative as part of an effort to increase job opportunities for qualified Utahns on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state...
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
