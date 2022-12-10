Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with body found in woods in 2017
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Boyd “Lurch” Hagood of Baytown, Texas, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for his involvement in the killing of Dustin Hammons in August 2017. Dustin Hammons, 22, of Houston, was found dead in the woods near Starks. At the time, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
KLTV
‘Ruthless killer’ who murdered Texas college student during armed robbery sentenced to 45 years in prison
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Shanden Powell, 24, of Houston, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he robbed a shoe store and then, while out on bond, fatally shot a Texas Southern University student during an armed robbery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Sunday. “It is...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
UPDATE: Suspect in trooper-involved shooting allegedly transporting drugs
Troopers investigating the deadly shooting allegedly found 83 kilograms of cocaine in the man's Suburban.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
8 men, 4 from Houston area, indicted in $114 million securities fraud scheme
Eight men, four of them from the Houston area, were federally indicted with conspiracy to commit securities fraud for a “pump-and-dump” scheme through social media, according to the Justice Department.
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road. Investigators say...
fox26houston.com
41-year-old murder suspect becomes wanted fugitive after million-dollar bond is substantially lowered, freed
HOUSTON - The District Attorney's Office asked the court to deny Michael Richardson bond stating he's a danger to the future safety of the community. Still Richardson got bond, but then failed to show back up to court. SUGGESTED: Ex-con serving probated sentence for assault gets bond set at $15,000...
Caught on camera: Robbers terrorize employees, diners at Houston sushi restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish. "It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to...
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
fox26houston.com
Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning
WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
inforney.com
Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
