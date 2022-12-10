ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning

WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
WEBSTER, TX

