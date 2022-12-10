Retiring superintendent: 'This work has been difficult'; shorter child sex abuse sentences

Dear Subscriber,

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon announced Thursday that she is retiring from the helm of the state's largest district at the end of the academic year. In an interview with K-12 reporter Megan Henry, Dixon said the past several years with the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers strike and other challenges have been difficult, not just for her but for everyone. It's time "to think about focusing on me," she added. Angela Chapman, the district's chief transformation and leadership officer, will take over as interim superintendent on Jan. 1.

This summer when we reported that a Columbus man had been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion, many were shocked. Some even questioned whether the story was fabricated. But as crime reporter Bethany Bruner discovered, Columbus police take hundreds of reports each year of allegations of child sexual assault, not all of which result in charges. And in Franklin County, the average prison sentence has decreased from 11 years in 2017 to 6.5 years in 2020, the reasons for which Bruner learned are complicated. It's one of a package of stories the USA TODAY Ohio Network has done on child sex abuse in the state.

After losing her reelection bid, Ohio Sen. Tina Maharath, a Democrat from Canal Winchester who was the first Asian American woman to serve in the Senate, reflected on her four years in office with news reporter Michael Lee. Though her tenure was short, many in the community say she served as a beacon of hope for other Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders interested in serving in politics, and she said she will continue to be a "voice for the unspoken," whether in the state Senate or not.

The Ohio Supreme Court justices are quarreling over where to hang outgoing Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor's portrait in the Ohio Judicial Center in downtown Columbus. As state politics reporter Laura Bischoff writes, it's just the latest example of a rift on the seven-member court. O'Connor, a Republican, sided with the Democrats on multiple rulings that rejected political maps. O'Connor steps down on Dec. 31; age limits in the Ohio Constitution prevented her from running again.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther on Wednesday called for the resignation of a member of the city's Civilian Police Review Board who called police "oppressors" and used anti-police rhetoric in social media posts. Gambit Aragon III made the comments after the “Holi-Drag Storytime” event scheduled Dec. 3 at The Red Oak Community School was canceled over an apparent security dispute. Ginther said Aragon's "failure to set aside personal bias" undermined the legitimacy of the review board. Aragon said he's not leaving and that his opinions come from lived experiences.

