Nominees for 2022 Ernie Davis Award announced
The three nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were announced Saturday afternoon during a ceremony at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.
Nominees are Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, DeShon Cook Jr. of Thomas A. Edison and Brady Keefe of Elmira High School. All three seniors were nominated by their coaches.
The winner will be announced at the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at noon Dec. 15 at the Clarion Inn in Elmira. The winner is selected based on a vote of area media, coaches and administrators.
The award goes to a player from the four Chemung County schools and is based on football accomplishments, academic achievement and character. Elmira Notre Dame, normally part of the process, did not field a team this year.
Davis, an Elmira Free Academy graduate, won the Heisman Trophy for Syracuse University in 1961. He died of leukemia in 1963 and the award in his name has been handed out annually since.
Marshall Winkky
Winkky, a senior offensive guard and inside linebacker, led Horseheads with 51 tackles, including eight for a loss. He had five quarterback sacks and forced two fumbles.
He was a three-year varsity starter and is a National Honor Society member with a GPA in the 90s. He has committed to attend Rochester Institute of Technology, where he plans to play lacrosse.
"Marshall was the captain of our football team and was a true leader," Horseheads coach Kevin Hillman wrote in nominating Winkky for the award. "Marshall is one of those select student-athletes who work hard in every aspect of his life. This effort is seen and admired by anyone who knows Marshall."
Winkky is in position to become the fifth consecutive Horseheads player to win the Davis Award. He said the Blue Raiders' recent football resurgence is a testament to the effort of coaches and players, two groups he credited with contributing to his nomination for the Davis Award.
"You can’t really put it into words. It’s just a huge honor," Winkky said. "I grew up hearing lots of great things about Ernie Davis, not just on the field but how much of an impact he had off the field and in the community. But I can’t take all the credit. I’ve got to give a shout-out to my boys on the line, all my teammates, my coaches especially and my mom and my siblings."
DeShon Cook
Cook, a senior, carried 73 times for 436 yards and five touchdowns this season. He added 17 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, and completed two of five passes for 49 yards and a TD. On defense he registered 67 tackles, including 10 for a loss, along with four sacks.
"I have had the distinct privilege of coaching DeShon for the past three years at Thomas A. Edison High School, where he has always been the definition of a leader and a player that any coach could build their team around," Edison coach Kyle Erickson wrote in his nomination letter.
"Defining his leadership was his lead-by-example mentality that personified the motto, 'It's not about me, it's about we.' "
Those types of qualities define Davis' legacy and are part of why the award means so much to football players in the Elmira region.
"Being an African-American it means a lot to me," Cook said. "He was the first African-American to get a Heisman. I'm so proud to be honored and nominated."
Brady Keefe
Keefe was the top rusher for Elmira with 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns on 156 carries. He added 202 return yards and a touchdown and caught a 71-yard touchdown pass. On defense Keefe contributed 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.
He carries a 94 GPA in the classroom and volunteer activities include Elmira Small Fry and Strong Kids Safe Kids.
"Brady is a young man who truly lives up to the Ernie Davis name," Elmira coach Jimmy McCauley wrote of Keefe. "Brady is a dedicated student and a hard-working athlete on the football field as well. ... Brady is a role model who leads by example, striving to make a positive impact wherever he can."
Elmira's school nickname is Express in tribute to Davis' "Elmira Express" nickname.
"It's a great honor," Keefe said of the nomination. "He's an Elmira legend. Everyone looks up to him, you hear all about him."
Ernie Davis Award past winners
1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy
1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame
1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame
1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame
1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside
1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA
1969: Jim Savino, Southside
1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison
1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside
1972: Jim Greene, EFA
1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame
1974: Jamie Krum, Southside
1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads
1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame
1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame
1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA
1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison
1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA
1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA
1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1984: Dan Callahan, Southside
1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame
1986: Joe Paradis, Edison
1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame
1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads
1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA
1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame
1991: D'Andre Fulmer, EFA
1992: John Maio, Notre Dame
1993: Orlando Smith, EFA
1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame
1995: Josh Trexler, EFA
1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame
1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads
1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison
1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame
2002: Paul Harnas, Edison
2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, Elmira
2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads
2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame
2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads
2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside
2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame
2009: Terrell Brown, EFA
2010: Jordan Shay, Southside
2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira
2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira
2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira
2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame
2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira
2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads
2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads
2021 spring: Ryan Scott, Horseheads
2021 fall : Riley Loomis, Horseheads
