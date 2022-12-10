ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Shore News Network

NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted and robbed 61-year-old cab driver

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to help identify a pair of suspects wanted for an assault and robbery of a livery cab driver in Brooklyn. The robbery took place on November 22, but the NYPD is asking once again for assistance from the public in identifying the duo. According to police, the pair of suspects entered the 61-year-old livery driver’s vehicle and punched him in the arm. They stole $20 in cash from the vehicle’s console and fled. The post NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted and robbed 61-year-old cab driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor

A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA – Interstate commerce between New York City and Pennsylvania was disrupted on Monday after a 52-year-old New York man was arrested after picking up a marijuana shipment in Bethlehem. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the package was picked up at a local freight company. Inside, was 46 pounds of marijuana. Police tracked the package to Pennsylvania and had a drug-sniffing k-9 affirm the contents prior to the man’s arrival. Yuan Rong Wang arrived to pick up the order on Monday and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the facility. Wang said he was simply The post New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Knife Fight Breaks Out At Secaucus Froyo Shop

A Secaucus man faces criminal charges after police say he pulled a knife during a fight at a frozen yogurt shop. Authorities were dispatched to CUPS Frozen Yogurt at 700 Plaza Drive just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where officers arrested 34-year-old Gerald Rainey, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Shore News Network

Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown

YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
