NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said. It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the...
Wayne Police Not Fooled By Bogus Mall Bomb Threat, Nab Trio In Stolen Car
A woman who was stopped by Wayne police while driving a stolen car called in a bomb threat at the Macy’s in the Willowbrook Mall in the hopes of distracting officers, authorities charged. Capt. Michael McNiff wasn’t fooled. While units responded to the 911 call at the mall,...
Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus
A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus...
NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted and robbed 61-year-old cab driver
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to help identify a pair of suspects wanted for an assault and robbery of a livery cab driver in Brooklyn. The robbery took place on November 22, but the NYPD is asking once again for assistance from the public in identifying the duo. According to police, the pair of suspects entered the 61-year-old livery driver’s vehicle and punched him in the arm. They stole $20 in cash from the vehicle’s console and fled. The post NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted and robbed 61-year-old cab driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Central Jersey Man Charged With Car Insurance Fraud: Prosecutor
A 30-year-old man from Central Jersey has been charged with providing false information on a car insurance claim, authorities said. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit arrested Shingai Marandure, of New Brunswick, on charges relating to falsified information he allegedly provided to an auto insurance company to receive compensation for a damaged vehicle.
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
NJ Walmart evacuates for ‘erratic’ man with knife, cops say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is in custody after taking out a knife in a Walmart and causing an evacuation, according to police. An employee working at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township noticed a person with a blade in the electronics section around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the store's Loss Prevention confirmed the man had the weapon and called the cops.
New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania
BETHLEHEM, PA – Interstate commerce between New York City and Pennsylvania was disrupted on Monday after a 52-year-old New York man was arrested after picking up a marijuana shipment in Bethlehem. According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the package was picked up at a local freight company. Inside, was 46 pounds of marijuana. Police tracked the package to Pennsylvania and had a drug-sniffing k-9 affirm the contents prior to the man’s arrival. Yuan Rong Wang arrived to pick up the order on Monday and was pulled over by police shortly after leaving the facility. Wang said he was simply The post New York City man busted after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man throws large bottles of wine at Linden, New Jersey liquor store workers during confrontation
Store workers say a customer became irate and threatened to kill them when they refused to sell him liquor at a discount.
New Jersey town increasing police presence after violent liquor store attack
The suspect apparently did not have enough money to buy liquor and started hurling large bottles of wine at clerks.
Knife Fight Breaks Out At Secaucus Froyo Shop
A Secaucus man faces criminal charges after police say he pulled a knife during a fight at a frozen yogurt shop. Authorities were dispatched to CUPS Frozen Yogurt at 700 Plaza Drive just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, where officers arrested 34-year-old Gerald Rainey, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice.
Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown
YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Taxi driver robbed at knife-point on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Mariners Harbor early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Van Name Avenue and Forest Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old
NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
Millstone Bank Robber 'Crazy Mike' Hid From Cops With Family's Help: Prosecutor
An accused bank robber nicknamed "Crazy Mike" evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, according to officials. Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Franklin Township bank on Aug. 22, said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald in a release Monday, Dec. 12.
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
