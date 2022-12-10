NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to help identify a pair of suspects wanted for an assault and robbery of a livery cab driver in Brooklyn. The robbery took place on November 22, but the NYPD is asking once again for assistance from the public in identifying the duo. According to police, the pair of suspects entered the 61-year-old livery driver’s vehicle and punched him in the arm. They stole $20 in cash from the vehicle’s console and fled. The post NYPD searching for suspects who assaulted and robbed 61-year-old cab driver appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO