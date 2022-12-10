ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

3A Division I State Title Game Preview: Brock vs. Franklin

Franklin earned its first state title a year ago in a 49-35 win over Gunter in the 3A Division II State Title Game. That night was one for the record brooks as Franklin broke a state title game record with 523 rushing yards. And despite moving up a division this...
BROCK, TX
texashsfootball.com

3A Division II State Title Game Preview: Gunter vs. Poth

Thursday afternoon will feature a matchup of two teams with a big contrast in state title game experience. Gunter has now made it to AT&T Stadium five of the last seven seasons, winning two championships. Poth, meanwhile, is back in the state title game for the first time since 1968.
GUNTER, TX
texashsfootball.com

Vandegrift Earns First Trip to State Championship Game

With history on the line for both teams, the Vandegrift Vipers (14-1) looking to advance to the first State Championship Game for the first time in their program’s history, and the Katy Tigers (14-1) marching towards their 10th State Title in their own storied history, which one would come out on top and keep the dream alive in the Alamodome on Saturday Afternoon.
VAN, TX
thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
Local Profile

Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Tornado Sweeps Across Interstate Near Dallas, Tx. [VIDEO]

A driver near Dallas, Tx got really close to a tornado Tuesday afternoon while traveling down a busy interstate. This tornado is part of the line of severe storms approaching the state of Louisiana. Sadly, we already have reports of damage and people missing in Caddo Parish as storms swept...
DALLAS, TX
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana

Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
LOUISIANA STATE
Community Impact Houston

Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble

On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
HUMBLE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy