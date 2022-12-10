Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
Taking a closer look at the 5A-DII State Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians will play for a football State Championship. Friday night the Tribe will head north to Arlington to face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in AT&T Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. If the Indians...
killeenisd.org
Four Knights' Athletes Sign With Division 1 Colleges
Fresh off their most successful football season in school history the Harker Heights Knights celebrated four of its star senior players during a signing ceremony Tuesday in the school auditorium. Running back Re’Shaun Sanford committed to the University of Houston. Offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman is headed to the University...
KFDM-TV
Port Neches-Groves school board takes no action on grievance
Port Neches — The Port Neches-Groves ISD board has taken no action on a grievance a former student filed against the mascot. Ken Doiron graduated from PN-G in 2021. Doiron filed the grievance in October and tonight showed up at the board meeting with about ten other supporters. The...
Arch Manning Has 8-Word Message Ahead Of Signing With Texas
Texas football commit Arch Manning is just over a week away from signing his letter of intent to play for the Longhorns. Committed to Texas since June, Manning spoke to 247Sports on Monday and for the first time, shared his thoughts on his upcoming arrival in Austin. After explaining ...
Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash
Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested On 3rd-Degree Assault Charge Against Family Member
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, an Austin Police spokesperson told CBS Sports. Beard, 49, was arrested and booked at 4:18 a.m. local time on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member. Austin Police responded to a "disturbance hot shot," per an Austin PD spokesperson, at 12:15 a.m.
Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization
ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault
The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
Three injured after head-on wreck on Highway 62 in Bridge City Saturday
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 62 in Bridge City. It happened Saturday. A 2015 Toyota highlander was driving in the two-way left turn lane of Highway 62 and West Hoo Hoo Road going north, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
KFDM-TV
Theft at KFDM transmitter site
VIDOR — Vidor Police Department is investigating a break in at our own KFDM transmitter site in Vidor. A suspect broke in to the property late Sunday evening and stole multiple pieces of copper. If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the theft please contact Vidor Police Department at (409) 769-4561.
Comments / 0