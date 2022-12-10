ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

12newsnow.com

Taking a closer look at the 5A-DII State Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians will play for a football State Championship. Friday night the Tribe will head north to Arlington to face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in AT&T Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. If the Indians...
PORT NECHES, TX
killeenisd.org

Four Knights' Athletes Sign With Division 1 Colleges

Fresh off their most successful football season in school history the Harker Heights Knights celebrated four of its star senior players during a signing ceremony Tuesday in the school auditorium. Running back Re’Shaun Sanford committed to the University of Houston. Offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman is headed to the University...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Neches-Groves school board takes no action on grievance

Port Neches — The Port Neches-Groves ISD board has taken no action on a grievance a former student filed against the mascot. Ken Doiron graduated from PN-G in 2021. Doiron filed the grievance in October and tonight showed up at the board meeting with about ten other supporters. The...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
12NewsNow

Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization

ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
247Sports

Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault

The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KFDM-TV

Theft at KFDM transmitter site

VIDOR — Vidor Police Department is investigating a break in at our own KFDM transmitter site in Vidor. A suspect broke in to the property late Sunday evening and stole multiple pieces of copper. If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the theft please contact Vidor Police Department at (409) 769-4561.
VIDOR, TX

